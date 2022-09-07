Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Hopes are high that Democrats will keep the House after the midterms. And if we could know in advance that the Democratic Party would retain a decisive majority, the prospect of losing certain members would not break many hearts.

It is hard to count all the politically dumb positions Keith Ellison has held. And that’s why Ellison, now running for reelection as Minnesota attorney general, is the “most vulnerable progressive” in his liberal state, according to Politico.

Stories you might like

Froma Harrop is a columnist for The Providence Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you