In Joe Biden's America, it's morning. For Republicans, it's now 3 a.m. in an after-hours bar. The people are wasted, hollering about their "enemies," some working to repurpose their bad behavior into grifting opportunities.

The sun in Ronald Reagan's "Morning in America" pitch set long ago. America, in the official Republican view, is something of a hellscape. Oh, things are not that bad.

