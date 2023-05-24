Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

They are losing the majority of Americans who support reasonable access to abortion. They are losing the vast majority who don’t believe we can wait until every mentally ill American is properly medicated before restricting sales of assault weapons. And now they may lose one of their more loyal groups, investors with significant portfolios. The signs are all there.

The reason, once again, is Republican game-playing over raising the debt limit. Once again, anxiety is rising in the investing class over anxiety in financial markets. Defaulting on America’s debt is unthinkable, except, it seems, when the president is a Democrat and Republicans have a House majority. Then it’s “play ball.”

Froma Harrop is a columnist for The Providence Journal.

