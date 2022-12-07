Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Cryptocurrencies were born out of the libertarian dream of a financial system free from government regulation. Bitcoin’s promoters peddle its ability to let us make transactions without dealing with regulated banks, which, they say, we are not supposed to trust.

What crypto players since stripped of their “investments” saw were some operators getting amazingly rich sitting in their shorts and running numbers on their laptops. The less savvy might not have quite understood how this thing worked, but they could bask in the flattery of being called “brave,” per the Super Bowl ads.

Froma Harrop is a columnist for The Providence Journal.

