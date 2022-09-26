Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It’s a commonplace gripe in Trump world and aligned planets that “elites look down on me.” The elites are usually described as college-educated liberals living in big cities.

The complainers are not always wrong, but they exaggerate how much their alleged “betters” are even thinking about them. When they do, they’re more likely scratching their heads in bewilderment rather than looking downward. They see whiners swimming in self-pity. These alleged salts-of-the-earth are kept going by the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and checks from Social Security — but keep voting for those who would threaten these comforts.

Froma Harrop is a columnist for The Providence Journal.

