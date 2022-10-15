Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A day without Elon Musk is an OK day. Not that I don’t like him. He’s a business genius, after all, who launched the electric-vehicle future. He helped preserve online access in a battered Ukraine by sending over 12,000 Starlink terminals that work with orbiting satellites. Ukraine thanked him for that.

Ukraine was less enthusiastic about Musk’s tweeted “peace plan,” which included surrendering much of its occupied land to Russia. Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany responded with a vulgar suggestion.

Stories you might like

Froma Harrop is a columnist for The Providence Journal.

Recommended for you