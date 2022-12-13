Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Almost nobody likes Kyrsten Sinema. Some 57% of Arizona Democrats hold an unfavorable view of their U.S. senator, who just declared herself an Independent. Republicans dislike her almost as much, according to the AARP poll. Independents are more mixed but give her a minus-10 approval rating.

It’s not Sinema’s political independence, which is real (though shielding hedge fund moguls from the tax rates imposed on the police guarding their estates is simply corrupt). It’s the thing we’re told we can’t talk about: her need to be the center of everybody’s attention all the time by flashing childish, sexy and generally kooky dress. Sinema is a mature woman who appears on Capitol Hill in short flowery frocks, green wigs and tight silver evening attire that my high school would have banned at the senior prom.

Froma Harrop is a columnist for The Providence Journal.

