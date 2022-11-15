Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Why did Democrats beat expectations that they’d get swamped on Election Day? Was it Republican attacks on abortion rights? Was it a misreading of how much the public blamed Democrats for inflation? And what about the role played by fear of crime and the perceived chaos at the border?

It could have been any or all of those things, but only partly. The wrongness of the predictions clearly pointed to something else: Americans had a much bigger concern. They saw democracy with a small “d” in peril and concluded that the big “D” politicians, Democrats, would stave off disaster. That’s why every election-denying Republican running to oversee elections in swing states lost.

Froma Harrop is a columnist for The Providence Journal.

