Such is the state of the Republican Party that only eight of its 210 House members voted yes on a bill to protect the right to contraceptives. We’re talking birth control.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Republican of Washington, denounced the bill as a “Trojan Horse for more abortions.”

From Harrop is a columnist for The Providence Journal.

