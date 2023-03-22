Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The California governor has no business “canceling” Walgreens. But I could. The Florida governor has no business punishing Disney for disagreeing with him over his state’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. But people who agree with Ron DeSantis can boycott Disney World.

There is a difference between government interference with a private company’s legal activities and the right of consumers to not patronize said business.

Froma Harrop is a columnist for The Providence Journal.

