This losing population is not new in West Virginia or the Kanawha Valley.
Folks here might think the bottom suddenly dropped out, but that bucket sprung a leak a long time ago. It goes back to the 1950s.
Half of the state’s overall loss from out-migration from 1950 to 2000 occurred in the ’50s. We lost 437,260 residents (about half the population of Montana) in the ’50s, using a formula that combines coming and going with babies born.
The only two counties in the 1950s to experience population gains were Jackson and Wood. Counties that suffered the most were McDowell, Logan, Webster, Fayette and Clay. All are coal counties that were suffering through a bust period for coal. As coal busts, so do we. In coal busts we trust.
While the rest of the state bled population, Charleston grew — from 73,501 in 1950 to 85,796 in 1960. This is the Blessed Census of which we have all heard, or at least old farts like me who find it fascinating. We were inching toward 100,000, by golly. There was a lot of talk back then, I understand, about giving Charlotte a run for her money.
But, alas, as any Cleveland Browns fan knows, good fortune can be fleeting. In 1970, we were down to 71,505, followed, mind-numbingly, by 63,968 in 1980 and 57,961 by 1990.
Charleston did manage to avoid the double-digit losses of the 1970 and 1980 censuses in 1990, but just barely, with a 9.9% decline. The state lost 8% of its population between 1980 and 1990. Charleston was hanging tough at 48,864 in 2020.
In the 1950s, Charleston might have welcomed miners whose livelihoods had dried up but didn’t want to leave the state forever. They could come to the “big city” and work, whether it be making axes, glass, chemicals or whatever. America made a lot more stuff at home then, before corporations lost their shame and took factories elsewhere. Alas, axes and glass started dying in the late 1960s, but we still held onto aromatic chemicals and coal. Chemicals are more or less gone, but coal hangs on.
We simply don’t have the laboring capital here, particularly south of, say, Clarksburg, where Robert C. Byrd’s pork-barrel legacy still pays dividends. The state announced a lot of economic development news last year, and here’s hoping they pay dividends. Nucor’s statement that its costs are higher than anticipated is worrisome.
If anyone has a notion of attracting a bunch of Asheville, North Carolina, types, you might as well drop it. We’re not Asheville. We don’t have it in us. We’re not bohemians. Many of the young people we’ve lost are there or in Charlotte, our sort-of-competition in 1960.
Train the kids we have to do something useful. Recruit meat-and-potato industries, or expand on what we have, a la Dickinson Gould and his Buzz Foods family, who run a slaughterhouse just outside of town. Check out Marshall’s Robert C. Byrd Institute in Huntington. It’s a great bargain for machinists and others who want to turn their ideas into something solid, with the aid of computer software.
If state government, health care and lawyering dried up tomorrow in the Kanawha Valley, you might as well turn out the lights — no matter what keeps them on.