As a kid with limited exposure and just-as-limited vision, I thought Charleston the center of the world. At least the center of West Virginia’s world.
Huntington only rivaled us in metro population. It got lost in my imagination as a three-state mishmash. Morgantown boasted WVU but we never heard much about it beyond that. The Eastern Panhandle was all in another state, or might as well have been, without a whole lot to distinguish itself.
Trot out the cliches — what a difference 40 years makes; the tables, or the worms have turned; it’s a new day, whatever.
Lifetime residents have watched as the Kanawha Valley has continually slid from a place full of blue-collar industrial jobs to one dependent on health care and public employment. Of the impressive forecasted economic development news announced last year, only two projects, an electric bus manufacturing facility in South Charleston and further investment in NGK spark plugs near Sissonville, directly involve the metro Charleston area.
Any new investment is good, whether here or somewhere else, but you gotta root for the home team if you live here.
The two biggest projects are a planned $2.7 billion steel plant in Mason County and an out-of-the-blue pledge in Jackson County by Berkshire Hathaway oracle Warren Buffett. He says he will plunk down $500 million to turn the old Century Aluminum plant into a renewable energy microgrid-powered industrial site. Yes, both places are reachable by car from Kanawha County but out of the conventional way.
Just in December, Gov. Jim Justice announced a $760 million commitment for a Form Energy battery manufacturing center near Weirton, in the Northern Panhandle, and a similar venture from Sparkz in Taylor County to produce cobalt-free batteries and employ 350 people.
Increasingly fashionable Morgantown received news that it would be the beneficiary of health care products expansion. Brooke County got a pledge from a Seattle company to build electric pontoon boats.
On the health care front, WVU Medicine is eating the lunch of long-time Charleston standby Charleston Area Medical Center. WVU has gathered 24 hospitals under its wing, helped along by Health Net helicopters, which will deliver non-Level 1 trauma cases to its doors.
The list goes on and illustrates, as a friend of mine said, “that the money’s not in Charleston anymore” when he interviewed for a WVU fundraising job that asked him to drum up more donations here.
Charleston has lost a lot of juice in the past 20 years, probably because as a younger man I heard people complain that “Charleston gets everything.” I never gave it much thought. I was never sure what we were getting.
A Republican, super-conservative, supermajority in the Legislature and a governor who has no great affinity for the state capital doesn’t help. He won’t even stay the night.
Conservatives don’t like cities. They tie them to liberal ideas and all the evil that entails. We elected a Democratic mayor by a landslide; homelessness is a sign, as red voters see it, of a town out of control and in its last days. Many were aghast at implementing a needle exchange to combat an HIV outbreak. Trying to exist as a city in this state, even a small one, is difficult.
The Legislature is loathe to allow home-rule decisions, such as where one can carry a gun. They wanted to pluck a slice of personal property tax revenue from counties, under a constitutional amendment that failed. It throws its weight around.
Cities are major economic drivers elsewhere. They are the headquarters of large corporations, attractive to young people and the center of culture and entertainment.
Much of the large, Democratic majority in yesterday’s Legislature came from the Kanawha Valley and Southern West Virginia. Southern West Virginians didn’t seem to mind visiting here, to take in a rock concert or shop.
The New Year and the ones after it will continue to challenge our town. The only solution is jobs, real jobs that pay a livable wage. Kudos to what we’ve been able to attract.
If it’s true that Charleston “used to get everything,” we’ve received the message.
Just don’t forget us.