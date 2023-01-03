Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

As a kid with limited exposure and just-as-limited vision, I thought Charleston the center of the world. At least the center of West Virginia’s world.

Huntington only rivaled us in metro population. It got lost in my imagination as a three-state mishmash. Morgantown boasted WVU but we never heard much about it beyond that. The Eastern Panhandle was all in another state, or might as well have been, without a whole lot to distinguish itself.

Stories you might like

Greg Stone covers business for the Gazette-Mail. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you