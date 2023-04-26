In their struggle to remain afloat, some mainline Protestant denominations have pursued an increasingly liberal approach to theology while sticking with formal, steeped-in-centuries worship.
This has coincided with a steep drop in membership. Liberal church stances don’t go over well here. The mainline church problem, however, in West Virginia and beyond, probably runs deeper than that.
Many of the historical mainline churches are attendance poor but endowment rich. The wealthier a church is, the less urgent the overall mission can seem.
My relatively poor, childhood fundamental church instilled fear and trepidation, two ghosts that continue to haunt me. The preacher’s constant harping against sex, pitted against my teenage hormones, made me a mess. He was run out for making passes at the women.
But people were open. A lot of emotional intimacy, the kind hard to find in a group setting. Two things spurred this on — devoid of country club memberships, tennis lessons, horse riding lessons and plane trips — church ranked higher on our list than it might have in other places.
Secondly, we were scared of Hell. Terrified. We believed we could lose our salvation through nothing but impure thoughts, or a “feeling” that things weren’t right. It was a tightrope walk.
People raised with money — and away from fire and brimstone — aren’t afraid of Hell. They’re having too much fun in the here and now. Money offers opportunity. Freedom. Self-belief.
A landmark 1994 study by sociologist Laurence Iannaccone backs this up. “Why Strict Churches Are Strong” is the name. Here’s a nugget.
“Strictness makes organizations stronger and more attractive because it reduces free riding,” he wrote. “It screens out members who lack commitment and stimulates participation in those who remain ... .”
Church must offer fulfillment these days. People aren’t bound by expectations anymore. Anyone in a church pew wants to be there. And they’ve found their church.
Nondenominational churches have taken a step back, looked at the marketplace, and figured it all out.
Most have the conservative theology required but also have deftly pivoted to become hip and young. Services feature lots of electronic gadgets — screens and such. A “praise band” is up front with marathon songs that test one’s feet.
It’s a break with tradition. Tradition in America is about as useful as an old-time ice box. People don’t necessarily go to church where their parents did, if they go at all.
That’s a larger — and actually bigger — story. Church attendance is down everywhere. In the 1950s, even the wishy-washy worshipper showed up on Sunday morning, just for something to do and to stay connected. Decent people went to church, and at least you got a few free dinners out of it.
People don’t seek out institutional membership anymore. We live in isolation more than past generations. COVID-19 reinforced this. Church is no longer the hand stamp one must acquire for proper entry into society.
So, we have fewer interested people and one church subset basically taken out of the equation. Into the breach steps the new mainline church — the nondenominational one.
Where yesteryear’s prestigious church was the downtown stone edifice, today’s looks like a hunting lodge. It’s away from the riff-raff, next to suburbia.
You probably don’t get a litmus test at the door, like you would have at my childhood church. There’s probably little grilling of folks as to the states of their souls, but an evangelical flavor must exist to separate it from its staid, liberal competition.
Time will tell as to whether what’s good for business also is good for long-term survival. So far, so good. Until they repeat history and become the establishment.