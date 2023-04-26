Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In their struggle to remain afloat, some mainline Protestant denominations have pursued an increasingly liberal approach to theology while sticking with formal, steeped-in-centuries worship.

This has coincided with a steep drop in membership. Liberal church stances don’t go over well here. The mainline church problem, however, in West Virginia and beyond, probably runs deeper than that.

Greg Stone is a reporter for the Gazette-Mail. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

