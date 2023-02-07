Trash fluttered from under the 45 feet or so of homeless tarps, ending up on St. John’s Episcopal Church’s small strip of grass. The collection made an unbroken wall on the left, with only a few feet for pedestrians to pass. Word was that city police would be by soon.
It did not surprise Sam Barton.
“It’s a mess,” said Barton, one of the campers on this particular day. “Passersby have a problem with it, and I have a problem with it, too. It’s nasty. You ain’t gotta live like that.”
Barton said he, his nephew and brother-in-law had not kept a constant vigil, as he said others had done the previous four days. The brother-in-law sat slumped in a wheelchair, oblivious. The trio’s routine is to set up their shelter at night and pack up and move in the morning. Police are OK with that, Barton said.
This gathering did not rival scenes of homelessness in large cities. Still, they were on the middle of a sidewalk in downtown Charleston.
“The church has been complaining a lot,” Barton said. “People keep coming through and throwing trash around. It causes us issues. We get up, pack our stuff and keep it where we can move with it. We don’t act like this is our home.”
Right or wrong, people pushing belongings and talking out of their heads is starting to chafe in our sleepy, declining city. A whole Facebook page is dedicated to unflattering pictures of — and comments about — homeless people. Barton calls it hate speech.
Efforts by police to run homeless people out of town are an uphill battle, assuming such a battle should be waged. One such attempt ended in tragedy a few weeks ago, when police killed an apparently homeless man under the Spring Street Bridge. Officers said the man attacked them with a lead pipe after a taser did not halt his advance.
City shelters are below capacity, even in the middle of winter.
“Some people don’t like any accountability,” Union Mission Crossroads Executive Director Jason Quintrell said.
Barton said the rules at various shelters “are not really that bad, but people don’t want to abide by them.”
People staying at the Union Mission, which has been in existence since 1911, are not permitted to drink or do drugs. No violence. Go outside to smoke. Quintrell said his facility sometimes takes in an intoxicated person, unless they’re tripping on bath salts, meth or behaving violently.
Quintrell claimed tales of people arriving here from other places are true, at least at his facility. He said he and his staff are often successful in persuading them to return “home.” One camper in front of St. John’s said he is originally from California.
Being homeless becomes a job in itself, as a man named Jason told me the summer before last.
He and his common-law wife, Becca, used to be mainstays at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Lee Street. They stood, every day, in all kinds of weather, drawing the occasional gift of money, toiletries and so on. I don’t see them as much as I used to.
Jason and Becca’s conduct was fine, said a worker at a nearby business, but the rotating roster of panhandlers was not.
“They work in shifts,” said Ariel Alford, who works at Drug Testing Centers of America. “They sit on our plants, where we have pots in front of the doors. There’s a bullet hole in the front window where people have shot at them with a pellet gun. We’ve had feces in our pots before, dirty needles in our pots. There’s trash out here every morning. My co-workers and I are constantly cleaning up after them. It’s a hassle.”
Jason and Becca vouched for motorists firing pellets. They also get drinks thrown at them. Jason said he has been sprayed with mace. Some of the attackers can’t be ignored. They want to mete out punishment.
Both Jason and Becca were clean and appeared clear-headed. Both have held jobs before, they said, but a hard-to-follow narrative took them to North Carolina and back. They lived for a time in “Tent City,” an encampment along the Elk River that was disbanded by then-Mayor Danny Jones a few years ago. That settlement existed near the Spring Street Bridge, the site of last month’s police shooting.
Jason said he used to be a union pipefitter but has since lost his identification, which prevents him from getting his union card back. To get an ID, he said, he must take time off from panhandling, which puts the couple behind in fundraising.
They lived in an abandoned West Side house, he said. For warmth, they took a coffee can, a piece of T-shirt or other fabric and rubbing alcohol, stuffed the shirt in the can and soaked it before setting it on fire. Jason said it’s usually necessary to repeat the process once a night, with a blanket in the doorway to keep out the chill.
Becca said she has osteoporosis and a bad hip, and was often seen leaning on a cane. She and Jason wear the same clothes until they’re worn out, then scrape enough money together to buy new ones.
If ultra-liberal California cities are acknowledging a crisis, logic dictates that conservative Charleston has a much lower threshold for strain. We’re not used to this. We should neither demonize the homeless, nor the people who have to deal with them.
From a rational perspective, it seems we’re doing all we can. We offer shelters, which work to find permanent housing for those committed to the process. We offer food. No one can force anyone into a shelter. If homeless people are filling those shelters, then it’s time to build new ones. That time is not now.
In the meantime, a “solution” to the problem is as far away as California, where I saw recent video of a San Francisco homeowner taking a water hose to someone camped on a sidewalk. San Francisco!
It’s not surprising that a comparatively small number of the same population is ruffling feathers here. Pellet gun attacks are not the answer either. Police should be as measured, although they, too, are dealing with something beyond fighting crime.
Jason said taking time out of a day to get his ID is difficult, a forfeiture of perhaps $40 to $50.
“I really don’t press it like I should,” he said of getting back in the mainstream. “Do you want to go hungry that day to get an ID? You have to find time. What little time you have, you like to enjoy it.
“Everyday life, it’s starting to slip away; you tend to forget about responsibilities. I want them back, but how do I get them back? Once you’re down, you’re down. You don’t necessarily lose your will. It’s just hard to find your way.”