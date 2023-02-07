Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Trash fluttered from under the 45 feet or so of homeless tarps, ending up on St. John’s Episcopal Church’s small strip of grass. The collection made an unbroken wall on the left, with only a few feet for pedestrians to pass. Word was that city police would be by soon.

It did not surprise Sam Barton.

Greg Stone covers business for the Gazette-Mail. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

