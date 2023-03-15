Sometime in early March 2020, a Facebook friend posted something about a “coronavirus.”
It wasn’t the first time I’d heard of the disease. “I’m not worried,” I typed, feeling smug, glib and ready with a Mexican beer quip. “I haven’t had any Coronas lately.”
We’d already been through SARS (2002-03) and N1H1, or the swine flu, in 2009. Both of those things came and went without much fuss, or so it seemed. (A guy at the YMCA once told me, out of the blue during a benign chat, that he had lost a testicle to SARS. I’ll guarantee you, he remembered it.)
Panic is what I remember from 2020. We were told, in my previous life and job, not to come to work. In a job where showing up was previously not negotiable, I knew something had hit that swirling thing that blows air.
Interstates were deserted, even for Charleston. An apocalyptic air carried fear and distress. My little brother, a nurse in New Jersey, Facetimed me at night. On the verge of tears, he described how many people had died that day. He said he held up an iPad in front of a dying patient so a priest could administer last rites.
Gray days turned into weeks, weeks into months. You got good seats in the few restaurants that were open. By late November, I had stupidly contracted the yuck. Body aches and pains were awful, but, luckily, nothing went into my lungs. Stamina and mental perspective suffered, the latter a teetering commodity to start with. I remember getting all worked up watching a USC-UCLA football game played in an empty stadium. Perfectly understandable, considering my close ties to Los Angeles.
I eventually gave up masks and got every shot I could. I figured that was the best I could do. I recall driving to Clendenin on a rainy Sunday afternoon to get my first one. It still seemed surreal. Glad that’s all behind us.
It’s not quite. Inflation, possibly stoked by the availability of pandemic-relief funds in the early going, is still a problem because people do want to return to their normal lives, including things as simple as going on vacations and eating out. Sure enough, leisure and hospitality lead an increase in job sectors, with 105,000 new jobs added nationwide, according to a February Labor Department report. Charleston’s latest addition to downtown is “Brewer’s Row,” where three trendy brew pubs have established themselves.
People are spending. The only way to curb inflation is not to buy something unless you need it. Perhaps people are realizing needs are both emotional and material.
Businesses will charge what the market will bear. To curb it, the Federal Reserve Board raises interest rates to discourage people from borrowing and spending so much. Without so much spending on household goods such as furniture, supply outpaces demand and things begin to cool off. But try telling people to keep that 15-year-old couch.
COVID-19 has changed things in noneconomic ways. More and more people are working from home, which means eventually empty offices. That’s a problem in and of itself. People still hold dreaded Zoom meetings, torture to make an already tortuous experience worse. We have few popular culture influences to bring us together. No one watches or listens to the same stuff anymore.
About 20 or 25 years ago, someone wrote a book called “Bowling Alone.” The sociological phenomenon of nonface-to-face communication had already drawn notice. COVID threw gas on that fire, but maybe the new job numbers mean that’s changing.
We must live with COVID and take our chances. Sure, monitor the numbers and stats and hope the population takes notice if COVID spikes. But it’s too big of a task to freeze everything again. It probably wouldn’t be heeded.
In a nation deeply divided, it’s more important than ever to find a bowling partner. Or whatever you do.