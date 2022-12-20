“Are you ready for Christmas?” I never know how to answer the question. Yeah I’ve bought the two or three presents I need to. Budgeted money for my grown kids. But you gotta be ready.
For those of you for whom Christmas chafes like cheap toilet paper, it must feel like the “season” has been settled in for some time. But then again, that’s like anything in today’s world. Every segment of life appears steroid-injected.
The examples that keep rumbling through my mind might bore you, or not totally register. Social media and the internet beguile, bedevil and overwhelm us. Kids want to grow up faster. You can’t get away with anything or from anything.
But this isn’t an over-the-hill rant about Twitter, or the first original thoughts on Christmas ever put into bytes or words. Christmas comes and goes every year. Sure, we can stress and worry the details, but most folks — aside from the truly unfortunate who are forgotten altogether — get what we get and give what we can give.
Let it go at that. As one ages, he or she will receive fewer and fewer gifts and care little about it. It might hurt to get nothing from certain people, but even that wound will recede to the back of your mind in time.
Christmas puts a lot of pressure on people. The nature of the holiday means one needs to step up the chipper quotient. Christmas cheer. Shopping with gusto, or with clicking fingers at the ready. For Christian believers, it’s the birth of Christ. All are occasions designed to engender happiness, but all have their limits.
Many of us have visualized Christ in the manger, the small parade of wise men, wondering what Joseph thought towing a pregnant wife whom he had never touched. We’ve been visualizing them all our lives, though. Easter is the more passionate religious holiday.
Some of us have a tough time suddenly ratcheting up joyous spirits just because the calendar hits Nov. 1. I would’ve said Thanksgiving at one time, but good old Turkey Day has gone the way of another bird, the dodo.
(Column detour: If anyone younger than 50 is reading this, they have probably never heard of the ill-fated dodo, which became extinct in 1690. Nevertheless, I repeatedly heard “so-and-so has gone the way of the dodo bird” in my youth, as an example of all things that were and are no more. Another expression less morbid but reminiscent is, “That went out of style with white socks and Blue Ribbon beer.”)
Some of us well-meaning folks gain joy from pleasure found in daily life. That’s enough. Getting some sun after being cooped up. Eating when you’re really hungry. Sleeping when you’re tired. Laughing when you really mean it.
And for those grieving loss, the expectation of unbridled holiday joy is especially hard to come by. Those who have lost children, spouses or anyone else dear might feel that gulf more than anything. This is common knowledge.
Don’t expect too much this time of the year. That holds true whether you’re a bouncing-off-the-wall Christmas king or a low-humming type. Expect some good times, but not necessarily a transformative event. You can’t have transformative events every year.
Give it a good effort and let it go. That’s all we can do. If this time of year is hard for you, or you don’t get as happy as some do, ride it out. You’ll come away with something. Maybe it’ll be something you didn’t expect.
Come the middle of January, life will return to whatever normal is.
And that should be good enough.
Greg Stone covers business for the Gazette-Mail. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.