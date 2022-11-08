When I was a kid of 5 or 6, I used to make cassette tape snippets of the football announcers’ voices. Then I’d run into the next room so I could hear the description again and relive what I saw.
Not sure what was so magical to me but, oh boy, it was. Then again, when you’re young, everything that excites you really excites you.
In my first year of midget league football -- that's what they called it, ye awake -- I practiced in a fake, store-bought uniform until they could find me regulation gear. Not the safest thing to do, but we did a lot of unsafe things back then, like riding in the beds of pickups and tubing down the sides of mountains.
Fifty years later, I still love the game, but it’s a long-marriage kind of love. You can’t imagine forsaking your old partner, but she doesn’t inspire over-the-top gestures anymore. She’s always nagging.
What constitutes a catch? Did the big, bad man fall on the quarterback too hard? Did the defender forget to move his head before making a tackle, thereby avoiding the dreaded helmet-on-helmet scenario?
By the way, no one is worried about a lineman’s brain health. Those grunts bang heads on every down and have been shown to suffer the worst from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a serious brain disease caused by repeated blows to the head. The effects are horrifying.
When I played -- boy, there’s an old-man intro if there ever was one -- those pesky concussions merely rated as “getting your bell rung.” Happened to everybody. You just staggered a bit, stared off into space for a spell and resumed. Probably not a healthy approach.
On the other hand, it’s awfully hard to legislate head collisions out of the sport. Plenty of nonpenalty tackles look like helmet-to-helmet collisions to me, similar to how every block look likes holding. Hitting with the shoulder can be pretty damn jarring, too, causing the telltale whiplash effect, one that has made plenty a lawyer rich.
You either pays your fees and takes your chances with football or you don’t play. Sorta like being kind of pregnant. You’re either in or out. The sport is legal or it isn’t.
I have no desire to ride a motorcycle. Looks dangerous, although some find it a blast. My brother Paul loves it. God bless him. An examination of accident statistics would show he shouldn’t do it, but we Americans allow people to do dangerous things.
Like leaping off mile-high rock formations in one of those Batman-like flying suits. Yeah, that’s gonna end well. Rock climbing with nothing but your hands and feet. The guy most famous for that lunacy will die any day now.
Mixed martial arts fighters are mainstream entertainment now. No one frets if all those punches, kicks, knees, elbows, arm bars and Triple Lindies will cause brain injury. (The Triple Lindy looked dangerous, too, but only as a fictitious competition dive by the late, great Rodney Dangerfield’s stuntman in “Back to School.”)
The National Football League is sensitive to all the news about head injuries, hence the hard-to-enforce rules. It endlessly pushes flag football, which is fine if that’s all to which one aspires. It will never teach you how to play real football.
If participation rates in Kanawha Valley youth leagues are any indication, the NFL is losing the battle. All the Upper Kanawha Valley teams have been consolidated into one. The last I checked, the same thing has happened to all the Charleston teams. Nitro, I’ve noticed, maintains a bastion of youth league superiority and broad participation. Tough kids in Nitro. Or something.
As youth league football falls by the wayside, soccer is taking its place. It is the domain of the affluent.
Irony abounds. All it takes is a pair of shorts, a shirt and cleats. It’s known as the world’s game, because poor kids in other countries, if reduced to it, simply set up a couple of rocks a few yards apart to constitute a goal and go to it, on a grassless field.
A youth league football player here might be carrying $700 worth of equipment, paid for by people who can’t afford it. But that mentality is how they, and I as a kid, survived.
Folks smarter than I -- a large pool -- can no doubt make intelligent, scientific arguments for football’s obliteration.
It taught me too much. It taught me love for teammates. Five starters off the 1983 East Bank team are dead, and not from head injuries. I’ve grieved them all. It taught me toughness, to hang in there regardless. It taught me not to be intimidated; not to quit, even amid driving a sled in 95-degree temperatures.
I remain a fan, carrying perfect knowledge of the risks and aggravation about all the rules. In other words, I’m married.