You had to watch my dad. I wasn’t the best at it.
Two miles past our exit or country road turnoff, I’d often wake out of my own spacy reverie. “Daddy, where are you goin’?”
“Oh!” he’d always say, with a start, as if he had just been plucked out of bed and placed behind the wheel of a car. “Forgot where I was going.”
Once, when I reminded him of his struggles, he told me Albert Einstein suffered from the same problem.
“I’ve read where he was so deep in thought he’d often get lost trying to walk home,” he said. “And it wasn’t that far away.”
“Oh, so that’s your problem? You’re in such deep thought you just drive for miles?”
“I’m just like Einstein,” he shot back, his crooked grin inching across one side of his face.
Daddy didn't just lose his way on the highway. He lost a lot of things. Keys. Wallet. You name it. If he needed to keep track of it, it was bound to slip into the ether.
He lost his pants, too. He made no great effort to keep track of his drawers upon arriving home from work. His shirt came off in the living room, pants in the dining room. Boom boom.
You could count on him to spend an easy 30 minutes in the bathroom, devouring the Republican-flavored Charleston Daily Mail. Once I figured out it was the "Republican" paper, I never understood why he took it. Then again, left-wing fever never gripped Russell Allen Stone. He grew up a Democrat because my grandfather was a staunch union man. That’s his story, but not where it ends, to borrow a Bob Dylan line.
Late in his life, he turned into a bluer Democrat. He loosened up a little bit, began attending a church that didn’t tie him in knots and started tutoring disadvantaged kids. He died way too young, at 59.
Luckily, I have avoided the forgetful demons, and general spaciness, that so often plagued my dad. Technology has been my friend in this pursuit.
Each night, I wave my phone -- imbued with a special app -- over whichever item I choose to keep track of. Said item has waterproof chip sewn in or attached. When I pick up my phone in the morning, I see each object and where it is positioned in the house.
This is total nonsense, of course. What isn’t is my propensity to leave my car trunk open. I’m good for that once a month or so, if not more. Can’t seem to remember the last step of grocery shopping. Removal of second-hand golf clubs, on the other hand, proved no problem for someone who saw them sitting in my trunk, unprotected. He could have just shut my trunk, but no ...
My father’s spirit still washes through me. I understand him more now. I look more like him. I have attitudes like his, ones I thought I’d never understand.
Age does that to you. Like Daddy, I didn’t chart an aggressive enough course early on, and I’ve paid for it. I’m lax in organization and time management. My paper flowers aren’t as pretty as his were, try as I might. (Yeah, that’s a joke. Not that there’s anything wrong with paper flowers.)
I can walk circles around an object, seeing it but not seeing it each time. This is concerning, but not unlike Daddy.
My Dad did not achieve any greatness or financial success. We are bound by that reality, but I am comforted that at least one other good man I knew -- one I knew as much as he’d let me -- did not crack the code either.
Probably lost the daggone decoder.