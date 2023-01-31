You’re either the hunter or the hunted, some tough guy says every so often. I’d opt for neither.
As a West Virginia male, I’m halfway expected to tote a gun into the woods and shoot something. Or shoot at something. But it never took, maybe to the great disappointment of my dear, late Dad. As a kid, we hit the woods early one day — waaay too early. My orders were to sit on a log with a shotgun and listen for a deer.
So I did, as the sun rose. I never watch a sunrise. And it was cold. I don’t know how long that lasted. Long enough. “Man, Notre Dame and USC are playing today,” I thought.
Daddy came by at some point. He could tell I wasn’t having any fun. I don’t think I’ve hunted since then.
He and my step-grandfather also used to go squirrel hunting. I watched with morbid fascination as they brought home the day’s kill, skinning their hides and noticing how muscular they were for their size. Squirrels must be scarce, my childhood mind reasoned, to trek into the woods after them. That notion was soon dispelled by a visit to the state Capitol grounds.
Those suckers were everywhere. They were cute — a word I seldom use — scurrying here and there, up and down trees. Those things are as common as commodity cheese. Bubble blown. Now I watch them run along power lines in my West Side hill neighborhood.
It didn’t bother me that people shot deer and squirrels. They were plentiful, unlike endangered African and Asian specimens like tigers and elephants. That was just sad.
But I joined in congratulating my friends who had bagged a deer or whatever. Harmless entertainment, akin to NASCAR racing, another pastime I have never learned to appreciate.
Shooting turkeys never crossed my mind much until, as an adult, I started reading about spring gobbler season. Each year it seemed, some overzealous sportsman accidentally shot another. Maybe the spring weather and cabin fever spawned an especially happy trigger finger.
“Somebody just shot somebody else,” I’d point out to fellow sports scribe Mike Cherry, who departed this world far too early. “What’s wrong with these guys?”
I envisioned someone emptying his rifle or shotgun, whatever they used, at the first rustle of leaves. Shoot first and call the coroner later.
Call me what you want, and people have, but there is no killer in me. I take bugs outside, unless it’s so cold that flushing them would be more humane. Same way with hitting someone.
Stepbrother Paul did not share my distaste for pugilism. My parents, to my horror, bought us two pairs of boxing gloves once. As many fights as we had, they were the products of real anger, and usually petered out. I couldn’t just calmly put on a pair of boxing gloves and hit Paul upside the head. I did my best and was always the one who suggested stopping.
Fishing agreed with me. A neighbor graciously allowed us to fish off his dock. Pulling catfish out of the Kanawha excited me. Sometimes, they’d swallow the hook and the guilty conscience in me wondered if they lived once the awful extraction ended.
But back to hunting. Dragging a dead deer for miles did not appeal to me. Put me on a football field and I’d give it hell, but my penchant for aggression did not extend to whacking Bambi.
Then there’s guys falling out of tree stands. Apologies to anyone who has been shot or shot someone during spring gobbler season, or fallen out of said tree stand. Both are awful, obviously, which is why I never relished the terror of a tree stand collapsing beneath me.
Like Woody Allen, minus the generous definition of nonfamily, I am at two with nature. I’ll hike if forced to, but in approaching dotage seem to spend more time looking down at rocks and tree roots so I don’t fall. Usually, my infrequent hiking partner must tell me to look up and enjoy the view.
Give me a bicycle. But don’t expect me to ride it up into the woods.