“I’ve got a rendezvous with destiny.”
Who said that? Abraham Lincoln? Dwight Eisenhower? Harriet Tubman?
It was Barney Fife.
“The Andy Griffith Show,” of which Andy and Barney co-occupied the heart, ran on CBS from 1960 to 1968. It has been shown in constant reruns since.
Its values were the same ones hammered home in our Upper Kanawha Valley home. You did what your parents told you. You didn’t lie. You had chores. You worked for an allowance, if you got one at all. You didn’t brag about yourself. You did the best you could. You went to church on Sunday but, like most Christians around the world, found that “turn the other cheek” business a difficult directive. And hard on the wallet.
In “Opie and the Bully,” this punk kept stealing Opie’s milk money. Andy got wise to it. He didn’t call Opie a chicken or a sissy. Instead, Andy told him a story about how, when he was a kid, Hoady Snitch used to run him out of his favorite fishing hole time after time. Andy the child figured nothing could be worse than living in fear and humiliation.
He told Opie he took the punch in the nose he so feared and proceeded to “light into” Hoady. Opie got the message, without Andy embarrassing him or commanding him to fight. Before Opie takes on his own bully, the two share a tender hug, with sweet music filling the scene.
Opie gets a black eye but apparently has done enough to be free of his tormentor. Today, some would call such an outcome barbaric. No. Nothing is more affirming to a kid’s confidence and self-esteem than knowing which problems he or she can solve alone. Sometimes, fights can’t be helped. Ask Ukraine.
We should be raising kids to leave the nest and fly, not burrow into the basement into their 30s. Sometimes, that’s not pleasant.
Speaking of birds, Andy doesn’t spank Opie for killing a songbird with a slingshot, although he clearly told him not to shoot at birds. Rather, he enters Opie’s room at bedtime. Opie says he’s sorry, and he really is.
“That won’t bring that bird back to life,” Andy replies. “Being sorry is not the magic word that makes everything right again.”
“You gonna give me a whippin’?” Opie asks.
“No, I’m not gonna give you a whippin’,” Andy says, as he makes his way to the window and opens it to the sound of baby birds. “You hear that? That’s those young birds chirpin’ for their mama that’s never coming back. You just listen to that for a while.”
Opie lovingly raises the birds himself. At the end of the episode, he reluctantly lets them go.
“The cage sure looks awful empty, don’t it pa?” Opie laments.
“Yes, son, it sure does,” Andy says. “But don’t the trees seem nice and full?”
“Andy Griffith” contains a social contract. Life and people have value and meaning, even the nutty Earnest T. Bass. They were all in this thing together.
Perhaps it was naive, but I thought basic “Andy Griffith” values still ruled this country until the 2016 presidential election. Then we see this orange-faced madman encouraging people to punch others in the face. Take their coats. Throw them outside in the cold.
No, it didn’t matter that they were opponents. Honorable men don’t behave like animals, unless at war. This wasn’t war.
What’s the difference between Andy advocating for violence — subtly urging Opie to take up for himself — and Donald Trump doing it? Andy only spanked or encouraged Opie to fight when absolutely necessary. He didn’t go looking for trouble, for him or his son. The man didn’t wear a gun, for God’s sake.
No, life is not a TV series, as my girlfriend reminds me. But the show reflected an ethos Griffith had already seen growing up in Mount Airy, North Carolina, a short trip down Interstate 77 from here. Other corners of America claim it, too.
Respect. Humility. Hard work. Mercy. Perhaps it had been coming on for some time, but all those qualities seem to have taken a hit. It all started when Donald Trump started telling white people that failure wasn’t their fault and, if you get beat, just say you’ve been cheated. Nothing is worse than a whining loser.
No one looked for excuses in Mayberry.