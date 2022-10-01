The reaction to the story came swift and furious.
Four or five different readers pointed out I did not mention Fountain Hobby Center’s previous life as a Valley Bell dairy. Either by email or phone, I explained I had acknowledged the store’s previous incarnation in an earlier journalistic offering.
Turns out I had not, and to readers motivated to contact me, that historical nugget perhaps loomed larger in their minds than the current fate of the dilapidated structure. This is an assumption, but troubling if true. It suggests Charleston’s past is more interesting than the present.
Most of this paper’s readers grew up when certain buildings stood in certain places, existing for a certain reason. They grew up when the city hummed, and not with any special festivals or blocked-off streets. They grew up in the certainty that Charleston would remain West Virginia’s only halfway-real city. The place to see a symphony. A current rock band. Much better-than-average community theater. A place to walk nearly shoulder-to-shoulder with people downtown, popping in and out of retail stores.
And for those of a certain age, such as Gazette-Mail columnist Tom Crouser, a place where Fountain Hobby was a Valley Bell dairy before it sold school project supplies and remote-controlled cars. Crouser offers a good explanation of how the store came to be called “Fountain Hobby” to begin with, owing to its ice cream and soda fountain past.
“As well as I remember it, the name Fountain Hobby was a tip of the hat to the fact that it had a long ‘soda fountain’ that, as I remember, ran pretty much the length of the space on the Bigley Avenue side.”
Crouser, in his late 70s, went on to explain that “local dairy companies throughout the country had focused on developing retail stores focused on ice cream as the main draw, but also carried a small selection of bread and milk.” Sometime in the late ‘60s or early ‘70s, the concept of convenience stores, which offered gas pumps, nudged out mom-and-pops more than large grocery chains did, he wrote.
This dissection of Fountain Hobby’s past came to be when local obstetrician David Patton acquired it last spring. He is trying to turn a mess into something decent enough for occupancy.
Garland Eary, 70, remembers the floor made of terrazzo tile, with a large Valley Bell logo in the middle. People were served at tables in the center of the establishment, or at a bar which circled the room, similar to the memories Crouser has.
These poor old people, you must be thinking, rushing to the phone to talk about a business that existed more than 60 years ago.
Be patient when people mourn what is lost. It’s not always loved ones who have died. It’s time they won’t get back. No chance to fix that stupid mistake. No opportunity to take back that mean thing you did. No chance to get out of bed and not hurt.
Things get lost. Precious photos. Field day awards. Other objects dear to you vanish, large things that occupied real and mental space. People remember how they felt when they came out of the Christmas cold and into the splendor of The Diamond, now full of state workers. They remember exploring the vast Sears building, which was apparently too big for the insurance processor CASCI, which recently pulled up stakes.
I’m 56. In my 19 years living in my West Side neighborhood, I’ve watched two elementary schools close and seen one torn down, with nothing to take its place; a woman who fed pigeons die and leave behind an abandoned house; and a Rite-Aid at the bottom of the hill close. It remains boarded up three or four years later, with the ubiquitous real estate sign out front.
Let’s be clear that we’re not branding Crouser nor Eary unconcerned about Charleston’s present or future. But it’s very telling that Facebook threads mocking the town’s present state and praising its past are everywhere. Ah, just a bunch of old fart cranks, somebody might say. They’re never happy with anything.
Problem is, the average age here is 42. Forty-two years ago, in 1980, Charleston still had plenty of life but had taken a few punches. If you’ve seen that Facebook video from 1982, with all the thin people crowding the sidewalks, you’ll know what I mean. That’s after losing 23,000 people in the past 20 years before.
You can’t blame these folks – 42 or 78 — for liking to reminisce. No, as Billy Joel reminds us, the good old days weren’t always good. In 1960, the city boasted a population of 86,000 but one year earlier the Daniel Boone Hotel had barred Black basketball player Elgin Baylor from staying there. He and local hero Jerry West were in town to play an exhibition game with the Minneapolis Lakers.
Charlestonians of a certain age have seen a lot of loss. That’s why Jerry Waters’ website of historical pictures are so popular, as are his Facebook posts. Waters is a controversial provocateur, to the extent folks let him be, but he is a treasure trove for historical photos and a damn good photographer himself.
We don’t need to chronicle the city’s problems all over again. It’s not complicated. We’ve lost tons of industrial jobs over the last 60 years and have not adequately replaced them. The air is cleaner, our wallets thinner.
But a stroll from Capitol Street to the mall, through the redone Slack Plaza, should still make one happy to be alive. Just don’t kill the buzz and go in the mall. The stroll is refreshingly new and pretty, in unfortunate contrast to much of the town.
No matter how shiny the past might seem, it can only glimmer in your mind. Nothing beats real time, now or if you were a young Tom Crouser having an ice cream float at Valley Bell, terrazzo floor and all.