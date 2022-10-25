“Did she reach out to you?” the woman asked me.
She had been nothing but pleasant as she tried to put me in touch with a colleague of hers. But I had to stifle an Inspector Dreyfus eye twitch when she said “reach out.”
Certain phrases or uses of language drive me battier than I already am. “Reach out” tops the list.
Where does the verb “reach” come in? Is it simply reaching for a landline phone, a mobile phone or a keyboard? Is somebody being swept away by rapids, and your good strong hand is all that separates them from doom?
Each time I express my annoyance at using “reach out” this way, folks laugh courteously or just stare. In civilian life, you call or email people. At work, even in a pedestrian, dinosaur-like job of newspaper reporter, both folks you write about and your own management use the dreaded term.
Can you imagine asking your spouse or significant other if he or she had “reached out” to someone, as you watch television or clean up the kitchen? If you do that, I’m surprised. And sorry for you. Help is out there.
“Reach out” is another of those weasly terms someone has cooked up to make them sound exclusive, smart or hip. It does none of these things. It’s just more obfuscation — look that one up — so prevalent in our world. In 2022, no one’s goal is clear communication. It’s using words and phrases designed to cast an image. “Image is everything,” Andre Agassi once said. (Who is he? It’s not important. But he believed “Image is everything.”)
Someone else agrees with me on “reach out,” but for entirely different reasons. The website Trust Radius compiled a list of 27 “annoying business buzzwords” for 2021 — close enough — and “reach out” checked in at No. 11.
“As the pandemic unfolded, we all received multiple emails per day from companies, vendors and marketers who were ‘reaching out’ to check in,” the site writer says, using an interesting mix of words. “They might have wanted to see how we were doing. But most importantly, they wanted to make sure the money was still flowing. ... Anyone trying to reach out is most likely trying to get in your budget.”
That’s not my experience at all. “Reaching out” means calling, emailing, snail mailing, telegraphing, semaphore flagging, morse coding, smoke signaling, secret handshaking and winking. Wish I could think of more.
There are no companies, vendors or marketers with which to deal. Unless you count utility companies. They’re more like shakedowns, protection money paid to corporate fat cats lest they cut off your electricity or something worse.
Funny, though, AEP never wants to know how I’m doing. And that’s sad. I count on a close, rewarding relationship with all my utility providers, one not solely tethered to the spirit-robbing exchange of them providing power, gas and water for my dollars, cents and survival.
If I can’t have the affection of AEP, it warms my heart to know it and all the utility companies have found an emotional “safe space” with the Public Service Commission. The PSC might disappoint the poorest people in the United States, but never the utilities.
OK, back to the original rant. “Safe space.” Life is not safe, no matter how many people tell you soothing things. If you want to stay safe, don’t get out of bed. The roof could still fall, though.
Speaking of insincere language, I’m reminded of the occasions when somebody dies and the person sending the group email starts out with, “It is with great sadness and deep regret that I ...”
Unless you really knew and liked that person, don’t say that. It’s insulting to the deceased — if that’s possible — and to the intelligence of fellow employees who know you knew the deceased no better than you did Buckeye Ned.
Say something nice, but don’t lie. You’re not sad or harboring great regret. That’s OK. Just don’t say you are.
“Thought leader” is a product of our mindless social media culture, in which nothing is real. One becomes a thought leader by using enough banal words strung together, often enough, in what sounds intelligent to someone looking for someone to show them the way.
Trust Radius sums up its list with words I wish I would have written, provided I had involved all the important stakeholders, circled back once or twice and really focused on outcome-based solutions.
“These terms add nothing to a conversation,” it says. “They obscure the clarity of your sentences. And they alienate others around you who aren’t sure what you mean.”
Oh, it’s usually easy to figure out what the words mean, if one is willing to wade through the muck. But who wants to? Just say it, even if it’s “problematic.”