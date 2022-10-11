Everyone praying at once, aloud, always puzzled me.
No one spoke in tongues, but they might as well have. You couldn’t have told the difference. Our soon-to-be-infamous pastor would mutter, “OK, we’re gonna gather around the altar, all those who want to join us ...”
He sounded like a country Keith Richards with his mumbling, but you could always make out “gather around the altar” about four or five times in the prelude to us, well, gathering around the altar.
The noise built to a crescendo, then slowly died away. An old woman always served as the final voice. Once she petered out, everyone could stop.
This lady, a wonderful person whose convictions ran deep, did not cut her hair nor even shave the hair on her legs. The Bible says a woman’s hair is her glory.
The younger women were not so strident. I would have noticed, and been aided in this leg-watching pursuit, by a ban on women wearing pants. Men were men and women were women, they believed. There was no need to ask, “Who wears the pants around here?” literally or figuratively. Women’s rights and gender identity were not hot topics.
On the male side, one guy always cried when emotionally touched. My saintly grandmother never questioned his sincerity but acknowledged that “He makes the ugliest faces when he cries.”
Another man feared God. We all did, but he spelled it out. When he’d testify, his deep, rumbling voice arose from his barrel chest, reminding us that he “believed God was a God of love. But I also believe he is a God of wrath.” He must have read a lot of Old Testament. A lot of wrath in that book.
A lot of people cried, shouted and ran the aisles. Sometimes, they got so carried away that the preacher had no time to preach.
I was saved in November 1978, at age 12. I didn’t put quotation marks around “saved” because it wasn’t a joke to me. To anyone brought up in that brand of faith, the need for salvation was nothing to laugh at or make fun of. It meant redemption from sinful guilt and an escape from hell, pure and simple. Hell scared me. Everything worried me as a kid, so that’s one thing I could cross off my list.
You just didn’t show up at our church one Sunday and jump right in. Whoa. Have you been saved? If you didn’t know what that meant, or gave a shaky answer, rapid, remedial work was in your immediate future.
The convert quest presented a particular drama during a revival. Sometimes, the church would bring in a paid evangelist, and you hated to pay extra money for no results. So if no one responded, the visiting preacher would make sure to string out the painfully sad songs.
Those songs were beautifully haunting: “Just As I Am,” “Almost Persuaded” and “Whiter than Snow.” They packed a wallop. I still hear them in my head. I also yearn to hear a good, soaring old-time hymn, such as “Victory in Jesus.”
If we were in revival and an unsaved interloper had entered our midst, that poor fellow had two choices — report to the altar early in the call or withstand torture that made waterboarding look like a trip to the comfy chair. (If you don’t get the Monty Python reference, don’t worry about it.)
One older lady or another would be on him, soon to be followed by a couple of others. They would plead and cry, leaning against him in the pew. Observing such spectacles, I was exceedingly glad I had my ticket punched. The poor man — it always seemed like it was a man — usually cracked under the pressure, to the relief of anyone watching.
Church was not without merit. I learned to appreciate the emotional intimacy intense worship could create, and to respect that it wasn’t an easy road. Being a Christian isn’t easy if you do more than maintain the “don’t drink, smoke or cuss” mantra. Killing off one’s old self and transforming to a new creature ain’t a piece of cake. I reasoned that making the grade in the afterlife shouldn’t be any simpler or involve easy choices. And I liked belonging to something.
Until, that is, the preacher got caught making sexual advances on the women of the congregation. This old, decrepit man. For years, the women had been beaten down so far they couldn’t get up. After touching them inappropriately he’d act like he didn’t mean to. This man was Jim Jones without the Kool-Aid, although I’m half-afraid what might have happened if he’d mixed up some.
This creep used to get up in front of the church each Sunday and rail about sexual promiscuity, people not wearing enough clothing, yada, yada, yada. Every Sunday. Mind-numbing in its hysteria and repetition, he would make me feel guilty if he saw me out running with a pair of shorts on.
Ever since his downfall, Shakespeare’s “Methinks thou dost protest too much” has as much meaning as anything I’ve ever heard. If someone is opposed to something, they don’t need to say it every day. If they do, they are doing that very thing. Take it to the bank.
I’ve resided in the wishy-washy rapport of Episcopalians for some time now. I could outline my criticisms of that body. Still, it has never tied me into knots and created as many mixed feelings as the church of my youth. Bad nerves and mixed feelings get harder to handle with age.
We do pray aloud. Except it’s out of a book and we take turns with the priest and/or the prayer leader. Sounds weird to some, but no stranger than anxiety-filled altar calls and perverts masquerading as good men.
We even gather at the altar for communion. It’s a lot quieter.