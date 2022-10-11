Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Everyone praying at once, aloud, always puzzled me.

No one spoke in tongues, but they might as well have. You couldn’t have told the difference. Our soon-to-be-infamous pastor would mutter, “OK, we’re gonna gather around the altar, all those who want to join us ...”

Stories you might like

Staff writer Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc

.com.

Recommended for you