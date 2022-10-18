All hail the brew pub. Or alehouse, barrelhouse, bistro, bottle club, cabaret, dive, joint or nightclub, just to name a few synonyms cited by Merriam-Webster.
Had Mr. Webster placed “beer” in front of joint, I and my Upper Kanawha Valley native friends would conjure a “veesion,” or optical memory. A long time ago and in a galaxy far, far away, my devoutly religious family had no use for any place that sold alcohol, and an especially “that old beer joint.”
“That old beer joint” was any ordinary bar that had not gone to the trouble or expense of obtaining a liquor license. That’s how I understood it anyway. The most important thing for me to remember was not how fully regulated they were by the ABCC – a state agency that once sold all legal liquor by the bottle in West Virginia – but to stay out of such dens.
I was never tempted. I always heard about people getting hit with pool sticks, stabbed with broken ones, or falling prey to the Indiana Jones approach -- getting shot whilst fancily twirling a billiards cue.
Now I see a beer joint’s much nicer, cultured, fun-looking descendants slowly popping up in Charleston. Fife Street Brewery is an unqualified success. Only someone more negative than I – some say such creatures don’t exist – could find fault with it. Same with any number of craft beer-centered establishments in town, I’m sure. It truly is a cool place.
A new nano-brewery has popped up on the West Side. It’s just what its name implies. They make beer in small “nano” batches. And an “Irish Pub” should be open on Quarrier Street downtown in the next few months, I’m told.
Every amusement offered and improvement made to Charleston’s downtown is welcome. The corridor from Capitol Street to The Sheetrock Mall. The remodeled Civic Center and Coliseum. The nearing, from casual visual inspection, of Sears building demolition on Clendenin Street. A planned sports complex, using some mall assets to attract crazy parents who have driven their kids from parts unknown to play volleyball. Or basketball. Or the witty and all-inclusive “sports ball,” coined by a colleague of mine who doesn’t get into sports. Hey whatever. If the parents can stand it I can.
Perhaps we are obsessing about downtown to the rest of the city’s detriment.
Those who don’t live on the West Side, for instance, seem to pay it little mind. Some shooting on Central Avenue or Grant Street means little. We’re all the same way. We only think hard about things that directly and acutely affect us.
Like the struggle to bring folks back downtown, or to deal with a homeless problem that is either poison or benign -- depending on which age group/political persuasion you belong to -- basic meat-and-potatoes issues need addressed on the West Side, and really, all over.
It concerns good old property. Houses. Yards. Fences. On the West Side of Charleston, when it comes to substandard property citations, you’d be as unbothered letting your house go as if you lived in the wilds of Wirt County. (Sorry Wirt County.) We’re talking about citations issued without the complaint of a neighbor, a good way to start a war.
Despite one window dressing plan after another to do this or that on the West Side, nothing substantial has resulted from all this bureaucratic babble. Here’s why.
Property owners, many of them nothing more than corporate investors, buy the houses for delinquent taxes owed. Then they may sell the house back to the original homeowner at a profit which includes interest – or rent it for a while, watch it fall apart, then abandon it. The latter is more likely.
Last legislative session lawmakers gave the responsibility of delinquent tax sales to the state Auditor’s Office. The Auditor’s Office says it can do something to better the problem by not charging the original homeowner interest. Only time will tell.
Charleston city government has torn down a lot of West Side houses, using a law change from 15 years ago that gives it more latitude. That’s good and not so good. Sure, when a property is burned out and falling down it must be torn down. But few residential West Side lots ever see any new construction.
How about saving some of these structures? Establish a building fund, with some of that federal government largesse as seed money. Invest it.
Buy them cheap and save them from ruin. Show anyone from outside we have affordable housing stock, houses with real yards and streets. Younger people, if we can attract them, aren’t as steeped in the “Oh, God, don’t go over there” ethos. And who wouldn’t like a cheap house, particularly if you’re starting out?
We don’t have a lot of carrots to dangle. Affordable housing is a boring issue but more critical as a building block than anything. Forty-two percent of our residents in the city rent. That’s a bad stat.
People may indeed like the look of our town, with a willingness to settle here. But they must have somewhere to live. Not to mention work that doesn’t involve the government, but one gargantuan task at a time.
It would be nice to show them cheap properties for sale or rent in neighborhoods that aren’t perfect, but still have life in them. Most of the West Side Hill and the Luna Park Historical District come to mind. The Westmoreland Road area is still stable.
Conservatives likely hate this idea. But the West Side represents a little more than 20% of the town’s population and probably 40% of its land mass.
If you want people to drink craft beer, it’s easier when they’re already in town. Or they may just opt for “that old beer joint.”