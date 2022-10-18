Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

All hail the brew pub. Or alehouse, barrelhouse, bistro, bottle club, cabaret, dive, joint or nightclub, just to name a few synonyms cited by Merriam-Webster.

Had Mr. Webster placed “beer” in front of joint, I and my Upper Kanawha Valley native friends would conjure a “veesion,” or optical memory. A long time ago and in a galaxy far, far away, my devoutly religious family had no use for any place that sold alcohol, and an especially “that old beer joint.”

Stories you might like

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you