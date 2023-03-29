Back in 1978, Queen Elizabeth II asked the German government for two horses as a gift, upon an official visit to that country, according to The Associated Press.
German bureaucrats, with eyebrows raised, noted that the gift of the Holsteiner and gray horses represented the most generous offer made to a visiting head of state since the end of World War II, the German magazine Der Spiegel originally reported. If you know what a Holsteiner or gray horse is, I don’t care. But back to the story.
Let us remember that 1978 was only 33 years removed from the end of World War II, started when two nutty governments — Japan and Germany — decided they could take over the world. We won’t count Italy.
The late comedian Norm MacDonald joked about what might have been the world’s message to Germany, after it started a second world war only 21 years after losing the first one: “Now, Germany, we’re just not going to allow you to be a country anymore, on account of you startin’ two world wars.” Love the “on account” use. Humor has rhythm.
But back to horses. It’s no surprise the queen wanted them, if Netflix’s “The Crown” is any indication of how the royals lived then. They loved to ride horses, slop around in mud and fire shotguns at any flying thing. Their trigger-happy ways reminded me of old Dick Cheney shooting that fancy lawyer in the side of the face, on a duck hunt, when everybody walks in a straight line to prevent such fiascos. The victim apologized to Cheney, as all good victims do. (“Sorry I didn’t anticipate you turning your gun sideways. Silly me.”)
But back to the queen and horses.
It was only in these countryside pursuits did the queen stir to semi-life. She otherwise watched the world pass by, because, well, love them or hate them, that’s what British monarchs do.
Owing to my working-class roots and failure to make horse money as an adult, these beautiful creatures have always given me the willies. Don’t ever walk behind a horse, I’d heard. You might get kicked in the head. Oh, OK.
I once took my kids on one of those simple rides for which you pay an affordable fee. This guy took us up a hillside, with only a slim path for a long string of horses toting human cargo. At some point, the guide launched into a soliloquy about safety. The longer he talked, the less sure I was about my own. My horse started to fidget.
An experienced rider would have done something to soothe the creature. It’s hard to calm another living thing when you’re not calm. All I could see was that horse losing his footing trying to back up, and the two of us toppling down the hill, 2,000 pounds of horse meat crushing me with each roll.
A certain lugubriousness about his manner told me this guy had been nipping at the bottle before leading us up, not down, the primrose path. No greater relief have I known than when our lubricated guide wrapped up his talk and we started moving again. I could quit yanking on the bridle, the only thing I knew to do.
No one got hurt. My daughters were great about the whole thing. They seemed no worse for the wear for being in the command of a drunkard. (I did smell it on him afterward.)
Unless you know someone well-heeled and you are not, chances are that you haven’t rubbed elbows a whole lot with horses. Just guessing. Like tennis and golf, they are expensive hobbies.
And I’m a poor chicken.
