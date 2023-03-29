Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Back in 1978, Queen Elizabeth II asked the German government for two horses as a gift, upon an official visit to that country, according to The Associated Press.

German bureaucrats, with eyebrows raised, noted that the gift of the Holsteiner and gray horses represented the most generous offer made to a visiting head of state since the end of World War II, the German magazine Der Spiegel originally reported. If you know what a Holsteiner or gray horse is, I don’t care. But back to the story.

Stories you might like

Greg Stone can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hd

mediallc.com.

Recommended for you