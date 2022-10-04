In a recent bit of navel-gazing, I was thinking about the very first date after my first marriage. This would have been November or December 2001, as I was nearing the end of my first go-around at what was then simply The Charleston Gazette.
I had for some time trained my focus on an attractive local official a few years older. This lady missed as many meetings as she attended, and appeared clueless when she did make it. But she was good-looking. And I was a pent-up animal. With hair.
To my surprise, she agreed to have dinner with me at that venerable Italian place that will outlast Keith Richards, Fazio’s. Fazio’s emerged on the fifth day of creation, or as a result of tectonic plate shift, according to your beliefs. She asked if we could meet there. When I walked in, I soon understood her reason for the meet-up.
She had brought along her smart-aleck 10-year-old boy. I poo-poo you not. My first thought was, well, this went to hell before it got started, so let’s eat, savor the privilege of paying for the kid’s meal and get out of here.
We saw and heard plenty from the child. What little chance she and I had at conversation — she wasn’t the brightest, but she was easy on the eyes — dissipated under the barrage of his verbiage. As the meal wore on, I just knew “Candid Camera” had been revived for the 21st century and chose a just-divorced, unheard-of newspaper reporter as its first reboot subject.
The meal ended just before I committed what would have been my first murder of a child, in plain view of witnesses. But it was over. Whew.
“Hey, I just got a new Jaguar, and I’m in a mood to look at all those nice houses on the East End,” the woman announced. “Won’t you come with us?”
I went. I know. Don’t know why. Hope springs eternal, or it did back then.
Turns out, her new Jaguar wasn’t new at all. It still looked cool, but, in essence, I had agreed, for no good reason, to ride around in a used car with this woman I barely knew and her little ... son. We checked out Virginia, Quarrier and Lee streets. No faster than we were going, I could have jumped out, done a Mannix roll and been fine. If you don’t know who Mannix is, it’s not important.
Now I’m captive. My car is still at Fazio’s. Then she asks me if I want to come up to her house in South Hills for a while. What does this mean?
We get to the place. Glory of glories, the kid goes to his room, after about 10 more minutes of babble. I could hear the gurgling of hope.
She went to do laundry. No kidding. I stared at the television, numb, like an accident victim. After a good while, she emerged from the laundry bowels. I demanded she take me back to my car.
Her spiffy Jaguar broke down halfway across the Interstate 64 bridge. She barely managed to get off the road. Then it got weirder, if that’s possible. This good-looking guy shows up to assist. By coincidence — or maybe just part of God’s amusement for the night — he was part of a men’s group to which I was briefly persuaded to belong, a collection of well-meaning chaps who spoke in hushed tones and really, really tried to get in touch with their feelings.
So, here Mr. Sensitive and Good-Looking pulls up to help and recognizes me in this once-proud car, along with the hot-but-aging-and-often-absent official and her little ... kid.
He shepherds us off the narrow shoulder of the bridge and gives us a ride. Still, fate and this sadistic woman will not let me call it a night. Before I have a chance to say anything, we’re at her mother’s house on the near West Side, just off the bridge. I’m losing hope of seeing my car. Again, my abuser must be confronted. Take me to Fazio’s, I told her, where my Geo Metro awaited. An unadulterated beast of a machine it was.
She scratched the plans for pulling my fingernails off — it was getting late — and took me to my car, setting me free.
That night rates as one of the strangest social encounters of my life. I had done nothing to or with this woman, treacherous or pleasurable. I think she just picked me out for a little Friday night menace.
“Do you think you might want to do this again?” she asked, as I got out of the car.
About 20 years later, snappy retorts fly about my head.
“Uh, no, I don’t think so,” is all I could manage.