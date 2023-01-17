Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

As man wages a battle against undefeated Father Time, he sometimes turns to heavy metal.

Some guys go heavier than others. You give those suckers a wide berth, particularly the few who sprinkle each meal with steroids. Heavily muscled and angry is not a good combination.

Stories you might like

Greg Stone covers business for the Gazette-Mail. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you