When I was a kid, “travel ball” meant traversing about 3 miles up the road to Hansford, where all four of our Mountain State Little League teams played.
Wouldn’t it get monotonous playing 21 games on the same field? No. It was familiar. You learned the field. The next-door senior league field meant games were going on all the time. You saw people.
Bob Fish made his legendary corn dogs in the railroad caboose/concession stand. They were awesome. Bob was great. He chewed a lot of tobacco while making a lot of corn dogs, a combination that did not faze us.
It’s an old refrain, but life was simpler then. The mysterious rotary phone. Three networks, meaning people could talk about the same TV shows. Word of mouth moved quickly, but nothing like the weapon social media can be.
You played something organized 3 miles away and came home to play in “The Jungle,” an overgrown refuge leading to the river. When one season ended, you played something else.
I’m not sure what an ordinary Little League season looks like these days, or how much travel teams have cut into local participation. Maybe the effect is negligible.
What’s indisputable is that more and more parents are willing to hit the road on weekends, apparently to find their kids better competition, college exposure and maybe just for the adventure.
Cities large and small across the country are building similar complexes. Charleston and Kanawha County are getting in on the sports tourism boom, as well. Those two entities officially entered the sweepstakes last year, announcing embarkation on an $80 million complex to be done in about three years. Commissioners at their last meeting said they had solicited requests for proposal for engineering and architectural services and had received interest from two parties.
The Capital Sports Center will use space created by demolishing half of the old Macy’s building and shaving off the top two floors of the Lee Street parking building. An aquatic center, six indoor basketball courts and 12 volleyball courts will be among the assets and, likely, the most pivotal in drawing travel sports.
So, while we wait on that project to flower or wilt, it’s worth wondering why parents travel so far and wide so their kids can play. A hockey team might have trouble finding a game around here. The rest of it must be either enjoyment and/or college exposure.
Seems like it’d be a love/hate proposition for me. I’m tired at the end of a week.
The same held true when I was younger. And I couldn’t afford it. Just looked up a message board geared to travel parents, and one thought nothing of driving three hours one way to an event and returning the same day.
It might help me to know if little Junior or Janice really has serious college potential. Or if a benefactor might be willing to step in.
But if people think they’re benefiting, why shouldn’t we try to take advantage of it? As my Dad used to say, “Let’s do something, even if it’s wrong.” It’s time to take more gambles with the downtown and salvage at least part of the mall campus.
Charleston is hardly alone in its endeavor. Cities across the country are clamoring for that business.
Hospitality will be important, of which we have plenty. This isn’t the answer to our broader economic troubles, but these tournaments at least help hotels and restaurants, as long as they’re in town. More importantly, positive experiences here mean good things said back home. That can’t hurt.
Going back to my youth, a lot of us Upper, Upper Kanawha Valley teams spent many a blissful summer at Bill T. Elswick Field, the home of Mountain State Little League. As much as I loved it, I don’t think it’d be on any travel team schedule. Unless they wanted a Bob Fish corn dog.