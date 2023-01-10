Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Used to be, reporters came out of journalism schools all up to date on our Associated Press style, the inverted pyramid and a bunch of other stuff one could have learned on the job. Better to have studied economics, business or government, I quickly came to believe.

Business, to which I am now assigned, has perhaps been the most complex. (Go ahead, the snarky among you, tell me you’ve noticed my struggles.) We’re right in the middle of high inflation, a labor market that doesn’t want to labor, the never-ending supply chain issue — I think my tendency to run late for things can be blamed on it — and the lingering effects of COVID, which has changed the fabric of this country as much as anything I have ever seen.

Greg Stone covers business for the Gazette-Mail. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

