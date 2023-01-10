Used to be, reporters came out of journalism schools all up to date on our Associated Press style, the inverted pyramid and a bunch of other stuff one could have learned on the job. Better to have studied economics, business or government, I quickly came to believe.
Business, to which I am now assigned, has perhaps been the most complex. (Go ahead, the snarky among you, tell me you’ve noticed my struggles.) We’re right in the middle of high inflation, a labor market that doesn’t want to labor, the never-ending supply chain issue — I think my tendency to run late for things can be blamed on it — and the lingering effects of COVID, which has changed the fabric of this country as much as anything I have ever seen.
Better-versed folks offer solutions, but we must wonder how easily they can be implemented. John Deskins, the West Virginia University economic guru whom I like and respect, says the low labor problem might be solved by persuading more people to move to the state. Who can argue with the remedy, but how easily is it implemented?
All businesses struggle with these issues, but the big corporations are better able to ride them out. They have more to fall back on, more assets to absorb the blow.
The smaller business does not have that luxury. Whether new or old, today’s climate for a small business is brutal and unforgiving, and that’s hard to watch on a human level.
“One Tuesday morning this past February, Richard, 81, closed the store on a Monday night and died Tuesday morning,” the Gazette-Mail reported last summer.
That was Richard Risk, the proud proprietor of Risk’s Market in Kanawha City. Yes, Richard probably made a nice income for many years, but it came at great sacrifice. He lived at the store and sweated the details.
“Every time I walk in that store, it’s emotional to me,” son Jeff, 57, said then. “I miss him every time. Up until the day he died, unless he was on vacation, he was in that store. There wasn’t a time I walked in there and he wasn’t there, to be honest with you.
“I run into customers all the time, and it’s like they lost a family member. One customer, every time I see her, she starts crying.”
Last week, Charleston Department Store announced t hat it would close its doors come spring, after 102 years in business. Barry Ogrin, the third generation of his family to run the store, said COVID had only reinforced the competition of online shopping.
A visibly upset Ogrin hated to do it and openly wondered how his employees would fare. They are family, he said.
No one thought of the store as home more than 78-year-old Donnie Wilson, a tiny lady who goes by a nickname.
“It gives me chills,” said Wilson, who spent 44 years working for the Ogrins. “It breaks my heart. I don’t know what I’ll do with myself. I’m too old. Nobody will want me. I’ve lost my husband, so this is my life.”
Charleston Department Store used to have multiple locations in and around the city. Our town’s declining population and new shopping habits proved too much.
We might envy a successful family business and assume it will last forever. When it dies, it leaves a gap not just for the owners but the larger community, as evidenced by the online responses both stories received. It’s real, transcending antiseptic discussions of economics.
I understand well enough what happened, but it’s still tough to write about. They don’t prepare you for that in college, either.
