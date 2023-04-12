I worked for the pre-merger Charleston Gazette, in my first run as a reporter, from 1988 to 2003. Eighteen years later, in June of 2021, I was back, and things had definitely changed.
One thing that has not is a reporter’s unique ability to see, hear and be part of things he or she might normally experience. You don’t get anything added to your modest pay, but some things in life don’t come with a monetary reward. You’re not always glad you saw or heard what you did, but it’s a memory that transcends the humdrum.
Last year featured a doozy, both in how we got it and the story itself. On a Monday, an editor reminded me, over the weekend, somebody had intentionally driven a vehicle straight into a Dairy Queen, across two lanes of busy traffic.
No one got hurt because, luckily, everyone was in the kitchen. So, veteran photographer Kenny Kemp and I headed out. Rain fell in buckets. We and a TV reporter sat in the parking lot. A Mercedes pulled up. I opened the door to a blast of rain, figuring no one is going to pull into that parking lot without a reason. Sure enough, it was the owners, willing to talk. I interviewed them from the backseat of their car, a first for me. Adding to the oddity, the business across the street had recently been crashed into by a different person.
On a lighter note, and reaching back to the past, good buddy Brian Ferguson and I headed to Nicholas County once to do a story on a kid who had been invited to a casting competition put on by Bassmasters, the outfit that runs real bass tournaments.
Trouble was, this “casting competition” was to be conducted on dry land, with the youth participants attempting to hit a plastic target. We watched while the boy made cast after cast.
The kid’s parents were taciturn.
“It must make you proud to have a son invited to a national competition,” I offered, asking the fatal yes-no question. “Yep,” the dad said, followed by his son’s whirring reel action and resulting plop on the target. I tried and tried to get them to talk. No dice.
“This is awful,” I quietly confided to Ferguson, who loved to remind me of that line years later, adding my woeful tone each time.
Last fall, I wrote about a mansion in Quarry Creek auctioned off because the owners had let the $14 million structure fall apart. People loved it. It left me befuddled.
On another story with Ferguson, we awoke at 4 a.m. to watch kids enrolled at Mountaineer Challenge Academy — a Preston County school for problem kids — get rousted out of bed for pre-dawn exercises. In the rain. That damn rain.
All the kids had on day-glow ponchos. The misty rain hung in the lights as they listened to barked orders. They had been awakened just a few minutes before by pots and pans on their bunks. Combined with the shock of being conscious at 4 a.m., I couldn’t be sure if the whole thing was real.
I’ll share one more. This happened walking up Virginia Street, when we used to park up the street in a lot later taken over by Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral. Turns out, an underground transformer had exploded next to the newspaper building, shaking it and knocking out power.
I passed a scruffy-looking guy on the way up the street.
“Buddy, you can go home,” he said. “She done blowed up.”
Greg Stone covers business for the Gazette-Mail. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.