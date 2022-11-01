I left my blue jeans on the bathroom floor.
In the back pocket rested my math test, folded up. I made scored a 78. My dad, following custom, came in that early evening to read the Charleston Daily Mail from his throne. Not far from his ever-vigilant gaze appeared the white corner of the very mediocre math effort.
He confiscated the offending document and let me have it. He made me cry. This sounds harsh, and it was, although I loved my dad dearly and am only now starting to realize what he taught me.
I have good memories of him helping me do my algebra homework, when his usual demanding nature dissolved into curiosity. In no time, he’d have my textbook and notebook off to one side, hunched over it, writing equations, lost in thought. I’d have to rouse him from his reverie.
My dad -- I called him “Daddy” to the day he died -- thought my education was important and made that sentiment known. He could be overbearing, but his expectations, combined with a natural desire on my part to do well, gave me a respect for academics.
West Virginia needs more Allen Stones, in many ways. He worked through ulcerative colitis, when he didn’t feel like getting out of bed. He kept up with the news, a sign of awareness. He even incorporated an occasional comedy act into the ritual. He’d lean from his seat at the dinner table -- the TV was in the living room, not far away and within sight -- and hiss “Listen!” Next came a loud expulsion of gas. Classic.
My thoughts drift to my dead-too-soon father and education in light of national rankings released last month. Post COVID-19 stats show West Virginia worse than only New Mexico in fourth- and eighth-grade math, next to last to New Mexico in fourth-grade reading and better than only Oklahoma and New Mexico in eighth-grade reading.
Our scores are never good. It’s no surprise that COVID made them worse. In many communities, kids eat most of their meals at school and form their most meaningful relationships with teachers, staff and fellow students. When separated from all that, their already shaky academics are bound to suffer, not to mention the social and emotional components.
I got lucky, in a strange sense. My father really didn’t need to be so hard on me, but his methods bore fruit. What’s more, I never went to bed hungry; was raised strictly, which contributed to toeing the line at school; and never, ever operated under the assumption that no one cared how I did academically.
We didn’t have a lot of money. My decent performance in school bucked the trend. Socioeconomics -- how much a kid’s family has and where that places him in the social strata -- is a big indicator of academic success.
We’re poor in West Virginia, aside from a few affluent pockets. U.S. News and World Report ranks George Washington, Bridgeport and Morgantown high schools as the top three in the state. G.W. is located in South Hills, long Charleston’s most prosperous area, and the Bridgeport-Morgantown corridor is home to burgeoning aerospace and high-tech industries.
Aside from the Eastern Panhandle, that pretty much sums up our state’s progress. The Kanawha Valley, long an industrial and manufacturing hub, is declining. The southern coalfields are a sad shadow of themselves, a victory for climate change but a loss for anyone trying to live there.
Poorer families get beaten down after generations in these hills, provided they didn’t leave a long time ago. Their children aren’t bombarded with pro-school talk, or any talk of school at all. They don’t see the relevance between school and anything else. They’re just trying to get out of high school, as if that means a damn today.
So, you say, jerk these parents in line. Tell them to get a job. Quit doing meth and heroin. Do the bootstraps thing.
A lot of our problems are just too big to solve. That’s about as hopeful as the ending of “The Patient” on Hulu. (Don’t watch that if you’re feeling blue). But seriously, how do you just wave a magic wand and convince folks that school, work and standing on one’s own two feet are worth it?
Tax cuts and incentives only go so far. Yes, it’s true a few counties have received some positive economic news lately. Or at least promises of good news. God bless each one, if they come to fruition.
The boldest move has no doubt been Putnam Delegate Glenn Jeffries' astounding coup in even getting Warren Buffet to think about making titanium in Ravenswood. It is yet another town that boomed decades ago on the back of its aluminum plant, the hoped-for center of titanium.
The education apathy extends to our Legislature. Its public-money giveaway to private schools, glossed over as the “Hope Scholarship,” is nothing more than an attempt to rip students from public schools, defunding them in the process. It’s mean and elitist. But what do they care?
Our hearts should lie with the kid who’s smart as a whip but has to fight through a lack of imposed discipline, irregular meals, general craziness and perhaps substance abuse. He’s starting 20 meters behind in the 100 final, the product of parents who began their race at the same spot.
Where does it end?