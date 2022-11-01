Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

I left my blue jeans on the bathroom floor.

In the back pocket rested my math test, folded up. I made scored a 78. My dad, following custom, came in that early evening to read the Charleston Daily Mail from his throne. Not far from his ever-vigilant gaze appeared the white corner of the very mediocre math effort.

Stories you might like

Greg Stone covers business for the Gazette-Mail. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you