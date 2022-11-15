Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A little more than seven years ago, I visited good friend Shannon Wells in Portland, Oregon.

They care deeply about a lot of stuff in that city, ready to leap to the defense, or attack, concerning any subject at any time. That’s a quick appraisal, but not one unheard of when it comes to the City of Roses. (When not raising hell, they garden.)

Stories you might like

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hd

mediallc.com.

Recommended for you