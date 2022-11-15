A little more than seven years ago, I visited good friend Shannon Wells in Portland, Oregon.
They care deeply about a lot of stuff in that city, ready to leap to the defense, or attack, concerning any subject at any time. That’s a quick appraisal, but not one unheard of when it comes to the City of Roses. (When not raising hell, they garden.)
I once took one step onto a street, into the crosswalk, while talking on my cellphone. A parked car separated me from traffic. There was no way I could have been hit, or even seen. But I was in the crosswalk. By a single step.
From across the way I could hear a woman yelling. Aware I was merely talking on the phone and not bothering anyone, I paid her no mind. As she approached and her voice got louder, it became harder to ignore.
“ARE YOU GOING TO CROSS THE STREET?” she screamed at me, eyes wild and blazing. Now, normally, I’m not a shrinking violet when screamed at for no reason. But this lady’s broadside left me more puzzled than mad. It took a few seconds to sink in. I looked at my feet. Yes, I was in the crosswalk. By a step.
On another occasion, motorists stopped traffic so Shannon and I could push our bikes across four lanes of traffic. This one lady, pretty and well dressed, stopped her big SUV in one lane and stuck her graceful arm out her left-side driver’s window.
A fellow motorist did the same thing to her right, getting out of her car. The whole thing felt surreal, as we pushed our bikes through a classic Portland mist.
The pretty lady with the graceful arm yelled with gusto, “These people are such jerks,” referring to drivers who did not stop immediately as instructed.
Huh, I thought, in Charleston we’d be the jerks, or, more likely, dead. Charlestonians have about as much respect for cyclists as does Donald Trump for prisoners of war senators and disabled reporters.
I took a picture of a homeless person camped squarely on a public street corner, complete with possessions and dog. His spread made a good photo. The fact he gave me the finger only added to the visual interest.
“You need to ask somebody before you take their picture!” he bellowed.
“No, I don’t,” I told him. “You’re in the middle of the sidewalk. You’re as much in public as you can be.”
OK. That’s Portland being itself. “Keep Portland weird!” trumpeted signs during my stay, meaning outsiders need not homogenize the town.
But with one extreme often comes a more desirable flip side.
The city has been meticulously planned. You can ride, or push, a bike anywhere. People have bought into a system of existence in which the common good outweighs individual preferences. That’s what they do.
If you don’t like it, they’d be more than happy if you’d leave. It is growing too fast, pushing locals out.
Portland’s Black Lives Matter protests seemed to hang on so long that Black lives got lost in the shuffle. Near the end, a white woman waltzed into the middle of the street naked and performed some weird ritual.
This is all a little much, but the truth is that we need some Portland, Oregon, in Charleston, West Virginia. They raise hell. We lie down.
Would folks in Portland stand by and watch their utility rates go through the roof, year after year, unhindered by the very government entity there to protect them? Would they happily allow public money be diverted to private and fly-by-night education, in the name of a “Hope Scholarship?” Wouldn’t they expect more than one green space/park in town?
You can’t walk three or four blocks in Portland without encountering a gorgeous city park. Its riverfront is a glimpse of what ours could have been if someone here with the will to lead “got it” just once.
Fifty-five miles away, Huntington claims a jewel, Ritter Park. Charleston has never been able to pull off that feat, although history will show it bungled several opportunities. Our only park, outside the city limits, is now being cannibalized by an airport.
No, I don’t like being screamed at for having one foot in a crosswalk. But we could all stand a dose of that feistiness over things that rate higher.
Instead of electing fighters, we populate our leadership ranks with those who want to keep us mired in 50th or 49th place. Peace, love and granola Portland, as ridiculous as it can be at times, is growing. We are dying.
In true Mountaineer fashion, as most of the rest of the country kept its head and prevented a red wave last week, we continued to wallow in the blood.
Will we ever get across the street? Somebody find that crazy woman.