Two things threaten to kill local newspapers for good. Both are out of our hands, to a large degree.
First, the obvious. The internet has killed many things and given rise to others, but count among its victims traditional, advertising-supported media. Especially print. It is damn hard to compete with Google and Facebook for advertising dollars when both those entities know your every desire.
And maybe you see an online ad and think: I could have sworn I only mentioned to someone the type of bed I own the other day. The next thing I know I’m getting bombarded with ads, which I scroll past habitually.
Secondly, I wonder if people, particularly younger ones, are all that interested in local news. They seem much more into national and social issues, hot-button stuff that raises online blood pressure. Being acknowledged as alive seems to titillate the under-50 crowd, and some above that threshold. Many live, and move and have their being in cyberspace. What I quoted is slightly altered, from the New Testament book of Acts. St. Luke is talking about God, not Facebook.
A gaggle of school board folks used to haunt central office headquarters on Elizabeth Street, speaking up at meetings, keeping track of what the board had and hadn’t done. It was their entertainment, but they really cared, too. It’s hard to imagine that level of interest now.
Last fall, I filled in covering a school board meeting. It was held at 5 p.m. and, sure enough, I don’t remember anyone there listening. (That’s awfully early to have a meeting. I remember them being at 7 p.m., pre-2003.)
Two big tables stretched from the desk of the board members, occupied by central office staffers. The message seemed controlled, as opposed to the wild-and-wooly arguments of the old days.
Newspapers can no longer depend on those who grew up in an era where reading the paper was a sign of good citizenship. Although on their way out chronologically, older folks still want to know what’s happening in their backyards. They are tied to the real, the tangible.
It seems younger people — or some demographic out there — are only interested in “commenting,” not paying to read, on what we report. They’ll blast what they haven’t even read. They won’t buy the online product, much less the print version. Older people want newsprint. TV stations and radio networks have the advantage of a healthier advertising base. Their news is free because they can afford it to be. God bless them.
If the history of the Gazette-Mail is to continue into this millennium, readers need to think of our reporting as worth something. That’s up to us more than it is the reader. But it’s a hard nut to crack. What’s essential to one person means nothing to another. In yesteryear, newspapers threw a lot of stuff at you all at once, hoping someone would find something to their liking.
Today’s potential customers have not grown up with a consistent news vehicle, one with a wide presence. They and others have learned to live without a daily report.
We can certainly work on our website and app, neither of which is cheap to fund, produce lively stories (not that awful word “content”) and hope in time to charge less for said services.
The digital world is a mean one. The user has the world open to him, in as far as what he can read or watch for free. Is a story about a car crashing through a Dairy Queen, which we ran last year, sufficient? Will people fork over the dough? We’ll see.
They’re either interested or not.