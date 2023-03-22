A friend of mine is a loose cannon on Facebook. He takes seriously the “What is on your mind?” question at the top.
He posts about how proud he is of his outfit that day, poems about death, his love of dark and cold, the threat of mobs and so on. Eccentric or plain crazy are both good adjectives.
I’ve learned not to pick at every single odd post. We go all the way back to 1985, from our days at Marshall. One post did bother me though, and it had nothing to do with him.
He said his son returned from school toting a reading assignment that addressed “toxic masculinity.” That term is one of those nebulous phrases that means different things to different people.
None of them matter. Toxic masculinity is a social idea, not a foundation of academics, and has no place in schools. Are males toxic? Are females toxic? Who cares?
If it’s the subject of a talk show segment, a podcast or a newspaper article, sure. But sitting here in woefully undereducated West Virginia, we simply don’t have the time or resources to pander to one ideological camp or another — about anything. Our kids can hardly read or write.
While we labor in the academic basement of the country, our Legislature stays tied up in knots over critical race theory, intelligent design, religious freedom restoration and all sorts of other things that raise temperatures but not test scores.
Most adults, much less kids, couldn’t tell you what critical race theory is. It is not taught in West Virginia secondary schools. A classic solution looking for a problem. Although history puts it more firmly in the legitimate educational category than, say, toxic masculinity, it is still a social proposition just as well left to college. Next, the boys at the Capitol will be fighting to ban it there, too.
Intelligent design is the story of Genesis, I suppose. Or something. Who knows? It’s not science. I learned the story of creation in Sunday School. A novel idea. These folks should try it. But why do that, when you can get state government to pay your private school tuition?
If the right wing wants its kids to learn creationism, it can always pocket tax money and pay for their kids’ private religious school tuition. But no, they want it both ways. They intentionally distract public school concerns with nonsense, while steering kids out of the system at the same time.
It’s beautifully sadistic.
Our teachers are already burdened with serving as social workers and academic leaders at the same time. Some kids depend on school for meals and on teachers for the only meaningful relationship they have. Searingly sad. Still, not what schools are realistically set up for. That’s not cruelty. Just the truth, and a different problem altogether.
A kid who shows up for school sleepy, hungry and lacking basic clothing will not learn. Our teachers, who make far less than the national average, should not be asked to save the world. Just teach.
Any time spent on a task not directly related to phonetic reading, basic composition and basic mathematics is a waste. It would be a waste in Connecticut, but it’s especially tragic here. We were at the bottom of the barrel before COVID-19. Now, the picture is plain terrifying.
We all understand these sorts of bills are the bread and butter of the right wing, whether they involve education or not. There is, of course, a place for legitimate conservative thought in debate, if directed at a pivotal, necessary problem. Liberal, nonacademic causes should be given the boot, too, a la toxic masculinity.
Legislators and special interest groups should quit gumming up the works with a bunch of knee-jerk nonsense while people continue to flee the state — partly because of how transparent the social engineers are on both sides, and the havoc they wreak.