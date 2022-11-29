Maybe the real world just isn’t exciting enough. Or not fun enough. Or just takes too much damn effort.
That’s why Facebook, or Meta, or Metta World Peace – the latter formerly known as the basketball player named Ron Artest – is investing so heavily in these confounded goggles which transport one to another world.
What happened to good old-fashioned drugs? Or a trusty cult membership? Or avid Amway commerce?
My mere use of the word “confounded” means, by age and nature, the metaverse has left me behind. Not all new things meet with my disdain; these TV streaming services are the bee’s knees. Nothing will turn you into a feminist faster than "The Handmaid’s Tale."
Anyone of a certain age who has had their lives disrupted midstream by the internet must be wondering how far the imaginary will ooze into real life, or if it’s gone beyond ooze and straight into gooey slime.
We’ve seen it on social media platforms; people create the lives they want, not the ones they have. Or they share too much of the ones they have, as if typing stuff into Facebook doesn’t count.
You see the same thing with cruel, nasty comments directed at people living in the same community – things they’d think twice about saying face to face. Remove the threat of an ass kicking and people get bold.
Video game addicts are a little “problematic” too, to borrow a popular word. We’re talking about people who play all day, every day. Who convinced them they were on an actual “mission,” with something real at stake? If you’re playing for money, it’s more understandable, but it’s still a lot of time spent with no fresh air.
It’s all in the mind, a dangerous place to lurk non-stop. The most well-adjusted among us need people, flesh-and-blood people, to love, to laugh and cry with, get pissed off at/make up with and learn from. All the equality and love younger people preach cannot be accomplished behind a computer or smart phone, which seems their preferred method of often-barbed, antiseptic communication. If my perception is off base, I apologize.
Meta goggles add another deleterious factor, but, like many worrisome things, also carry comedy. These commercials of people flailing around in their living rooms, with those bug eye contraptions on, offer plenty of funny fodder.
Those of us who wear glasses would need to keep them on. Goggles would fog them up. Do they make prescription meta goggles? With obscured vision and lack of equilibrium from dodging Aaron Donald, the outcome would have me tumbling into something. I can’t afford to break anything, bone or furniture.
It’s easy to envision throwing TD passes to Jerry Rice, even in fantasy land. But how long can one do something bogus without feeling foolish? A long time, judging from how much time people spend in stationary imagination and warping isolation.
The political divide in this country is made worse not only by evil social media and dastardly video games, but the conviction none of us, not one, has anything in common with “those other people.” It can’t be true.
Tethered to gadgets and goggles, where will we gather? Where will we learn to get along? Especially when it comes to people with no more power or ability to change things than you do. You’re a pawn in their game. We all are.
Quit tilting at windmills. Especially with goggles on.