Four years ago, Ray Chavez, the oldest U.S. military survivor of the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, passed away at age 106. His death reminded me of Jim Downing, who, at 104, was the second-oldest Pearl Harbor survivor.

I interviewed the retired Navy lieutenant when he came to Morgantown in November 2017 to participate in a ceremony at West Virginia University’s Oglebay Plaza, where the mast and bell from the USS West Virginia reside. Those artifacts had special meaning for Downing, since he served on the West Virginia.*

Hoppy Kercheval hosts “Talkline,” on MetroNews.

