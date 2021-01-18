The West Virginia Republican Party will overtake the Democratic Party in registration within a matter of months. That will be a milestone in the dramatic shift in the state’s political makeup over nearly a century.
Numbers from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office at the end of December show the state has 467,438 registered Democrats and 461,485 registered Republicans — a difference of just 5,953 voters. Looked at another way, 36.82% of eligible voters are Democrats while 36.35% are Republicans (22.77% are independents).
The Democrat decline, and subsequent Republican gains, have been occurring over the past 20 years. As recently as 1996, two-thirds of all voters in the state were Democrats. However, the landscape started to shift with the election of President George W. Bush in 2000.
What began as a slow leak in Democrat registration turned into a flood. Twenty-seven of the state’s 55 counties now have more Republicans than Democrats. That is nearly double the number from 2016, when Republicans were the majority in only 14 counties.
Last year, Greenbrier, Mason, Mercer, Pocahontas, Raleigh and Nicholas counties flipped. At least five other counties — Hardy, Marshall, Ohio, Pendleton and Tucker — are trending that way and are within a few hundred voters or less of turning red.
Not many West Virginians alive today can remember when the state last had a Republican majority. You have to go back to early last century to find a GOP advantage in voter registration.
The 1928 election saw Republican Herbert Hoover win in a landslide over Democrat Al Smith. Hoover won 40 states, including West Virginia, where Republicans held a registration advantage of 55% to 45%.
But the country had changed dramatically by the 1932 election because of the Great Depression. Democrat Franklin Roosevelt swamped Hoover. Roosevelt carried West Virginia by 10 points, even though Republicans still had a narrow registration advantage — 51% to 49%.
By the midterm elections of 1934, West Virginia had flipped, with 58% of voters registered with the Democratic Party. The state would stay Democrat, at least in terms of registration, for the next 86 years.
The shift in registration here is trailing the change in political leadership. The last election saw Republicans claim supermajorities in both chambers of the state Legislature, all three congressional seats, and every seat on the Board of Public Works, including governor.
Of course, with winning comes responsibility to produce results. For years, Republicans blamed the state’s woes on the “one-party-rule” of the Democrats. Now, the political shoe is on the other foot and West Virginians will expect Republicans to lead the state toward greater prosperity.