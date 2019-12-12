Joe Wyatt: America must reclaim its democracy (Opinion)

I am trying to avoid images of Republican Congress members, sitting alone in their offices at night, staring at desktop photos of their children and grandchildren and asking themselves, “Shall I go on pretending that the president has done nothing to trigger his removal, even though history will view me as a weakling who failed the test of patriotism?”
However they ultimately answer that question, for now the GOP’s efforts to derail the impeachment process are characterized by empurpled indignation, guile and calculated misdirection. One of their saddest gambits is their baseless and dishonest suggestion that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 U.S. election. It is nonsense, given that our 17 intelligence agencies all say the evildoer was Russia alone. Which carries greater weight, presidential and Congressional ravings or the intelligence branches of the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Air Force, the FBI, CIA, Treasury Department, Immigration and eight other intelligence services?
History books of the future will describe a timeline that began in April, 2019 when Volodymyr Zelensky was elected President of Ukraine. The following month, the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, corruption fighter Marie Yovanovich, was recalled.
Five weeks later, according to White House budget official Mark Sandy’s testimony, Donald Trump began asking questions about the nearly $400 million in military assistance to Ukraine that both Trump and Congress already had approved. Three weeks elapsed until, on July 12, Mr. Sandy learned that Trump had frozen delivery of the aide despite Ukraine’s urgent need for the cash to purchase weapons for its ongoing war with our mutual enemy, Russia. Six days later, the Washington Post reported Trump’s freeze.
Another week passed until Robert Mueller testified to Congress about his findings. Although President Trump and Congressional Republicans trumpeted Mueller’s report as “total exoneration” of the president, the actual report was anything but exoneration, as Mueller himself made clear. The next day an emboldened Donald Trump talked to Ukraine’s Zelensky by phone. In the partial transcript of the call that the White House itself released, Trump is heard dangling release of the millions to Ukraine, saying, “I would like you to do us a favor, though.”
That favor was the announcement of a corruption investigation of the Bidens, an announcement that would have dampened the campaign hopes of Joe Biden who at that moment was leading Trump in the polls. A second favor was to announce an investigation of whether Ukraine, rather than Russia, was behind the hacks of the Democratic National Committee in 2016, an announcement that would spread the false impression that Trump had won the presidency without Russia’s help.
Under U.S. law, it is a crime to ask a foreign government for a political favor, whether or not that favor was ever granted. And it is a crime to withhold money that has been legally appropriated, whether or not the cash later makes its way to its intended recipient, as it ultimately did in the case of Ukraine. (As soon as Trump learned that Congress was looking into his freeze, he released the money to Ukraine.) Added to those abuses of his power is that the president refused to allow his chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, and other top aides and officials to appear as witnesses, despite congressional subpoenas for them to appear. Inquiring minds wonder why Trump doesn’t want them to describe to Congress how innocent he is.
Call it bribery, call it extortion, call it obstruction of Congress, call it high crimes or call it something else. They are not just grounds for impeachment and removal from office. They also are reasons to reclaim the American ideal of democracy where no one, not even a president, is above the law.