As prices surge, it is important to do a current reality check, as well as look at what likely will be the next economic development.
People can easily point fingers at what is contributing to inflation. The commonly cited reasons include supply chain bottlenecks, high fuel costs for transporting goods and the COVID-19 shutdown in China for Chinese imports. Another major factor is hoarding, as families stock up in fear of higher prices later.
According to The Wall Street Journal, U.S. grocery chains are enjoying higher sales and profits as “customers so far are accepting higher prices.”
The bubble might soon burst and a recession might be on the horizon. There are signs of what is to come. People likely will cut back spending significantly because of sharp increases in utility costs, cutbacks in stimulus payments, such as the Child Tax Credit Program, shifts in spending to fuel expenditures because of the situation in Ukraine and rate increases by the Federal Reserve System that will sharply increase borrowing costs to deter spending.
Procter & Gamble’s finance director, Andre Schulten, for example, stated in The Journal that the firm is “well aware that consumers might end up looking at budget constraints.” The paper also noted Harvard professor Jason Furman’s observation that there are those who say inflation will trigger overdue wage increases, in spite of economist John Maynard Keynes’ point that a hot economy raises prices more than wages, if for no other reason that prices rise more frequently.
The consequences of a recession will be unknown. On one hand, people will be forced to make prudent choices in favor of food, shelter and basic utilities. On the other hand, that means less demand for luxury goods and expenses that can be eliminated or postponed. The squeeze will mainly be on low-income families, since opportunity will gravitate toward part-time and minimum-wage employment.
Price increases will mitigate, but demand for many goods and services will decline.
Employment is a key issue in West Virginia. Officially, it is at a low rate. However, the accuracy of unemployment rates has been a contentious issue. Methods used by federal and state data collectors are not identical, which contributes to varying sets of numbers. In addition, data are typically based on those seeking work at one-stop centers and telephone polling. Many West Virginians gave up long ago going to regional unemployment offices, and those who are not employed often do not have phones.
Since the data are collected the same way monthly, they are mainly useful only in a comparative sense. Many economists routinely double or triple the reported numbers, to gain a realistic measure. Among youth and young adults, particularly minorities, the rate is substantially higher. In addition, West Virginia ranks near the top of the nation for the worst workforce participation rate.
The meaning of unemployment also can be subject to misinterpretation. Basically, a job is counted as a job even if the individual who lost a union job with benefits picked up a part-time job at minimum wage. Obviously, this situation creates two quite different incomes and creates two quite different effects on the economy. Since jobs in West Virginia are migrating toward part-time jobs at the expense of manufacturing and mining jobs, the economy is sliding downward, even though this is not reflected in the unemployment rate.
A related factor that is seldom measured is underemployment. If West Virginians who are experienced, trained or educated to do jobs that could pay well are instead relegated to part-time jobs, the economy is either sliding downward or not performing at its potential capacity.
In addition to the epidemic low workforce participation rate among young adults, the latest data contained a disturbing new development. The fastest-growing group of those unemployed are part-time and temporary employees. Firms that shed jobs usually start by shuttering facilities that affect full-time employees. If operations continue at any level, workers are hired from “temp agencies” or relegated to reduced part-time hours. If now even those who are part-time are provided pink slips, the recession would have clearly tightened its noose across the board.
The final blow to the relevance of announced unemployment rates has to do with misrepresentation. In reality, there is no relationship between the level of unemployment and whether people can live on what they make. A worker who is part-time and earns minimum wage might be statistically employed but not earn a living wage if that lifeline is being severed.
A recession has the danger of becoming a depression. The major example in our history was the 1920s, which eventually led to a vast array of programs in Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. Currently, the U.S. Department of Commerce noted that personal income after taxes adjusted for inflation fell for the seventh straight month in February. In fact, The Journal observed that “analysts and industry executives have said they are seeing early signs of a spending slowdown. U.S. consumers are buying staples in smaller quantities, switching to cheaper, store-name brands and more rigorously hunting for deals. The shift is especially pronounced among lower-income consumers.”
Managing the economy is extremely complicated. Today, even more than previously, one action does not solve a particular desired outcome and there is always the danger of trial and error with political consequences. While various initiatives are designed to reverse an economic slide, it is nevertheless important that people recognize the extent at which spin is camouflaging the magnitude of the crisis.
People deserve a more realistic reporting of economic reality and a better understanding of the need and consequence for massive appropriate public-policy initiatives.