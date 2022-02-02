When the U.S. Capitol was ransacked on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to overturn the U.S. presidential election, many thought this was a unique moment in American history.
In fact, U.S. history over the past hundred years has many other examples of hate and violence.
It was March 4, 1933, the inauguration of Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Washington, D.C., was fortified. FDR thought government had a purpose to abolish poverty, reduce unemployment and redistribute wealth as a “New Deal.” Not surprisingly, as noted in the UK newspaper The Guardian, the New Deal provoked a “backlash from the nation’s most powerful bankers, industrialists, and Wall Street Brokers who saw Nazism and fascism as a preferred alternative government.”
Militias, called Khaki Shirts, Silver Shirts and Gray Shirts, sprang up nationwide. J.P. Morgan Jr. formed the American Liberty League. Irénée du Pont, and other wealthy business leaders, hired retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Smedley Darlington Butler, according to his congressional testimony, to lead a fascist coup against FDR in 1933. He said the plan was to lead an army of veterans, “funded by $30 million from Wall Street titans and with weapons supplied by Remington Arms to march on Washington, oust Roosevelt, and establish a fascist dictatorship backed by a private army of 500,000 former soldiers.”
The rationale was articulated by a front person for the industrialists, Gerald McGuire, who stated in The New York Post, “we need a fascist government in the country to save the nation from the communists who want to tear it down and wreck all that we have built in America.”
John S. Huntington’s recent book, “Far-Right Vanguard,” published by the University of Pennsylvania Press, does a thorough job in documenting other situations. There was the Jeffersonian Democrat James A. Reed, D-Mo., who argued “you cannot make socialism and communism democracy by calling them the New Deal.”
There were upheavals reacting to Montgomery Ward CEO Sewell Avery, who was hauled out of his office in 1944 by military police for refusing to recognize or negotiate with his company’s local union; the 1950s-era House Committee on Unamerican Activities, Sen. Joe McCarthy and his effort to defeat the “Red Menace;” Billy James Hargis, the Christian evangelical leader who depicted the United States as divided between Christianity and communism; Robert Welch, who founded the John Birch Society; and the KKK, which marched in Fayetteville, West Virginia, not long ago. Antisemitism, based on Hitler’s Brown Shirts and Nazism, also is now on the rise.
Overall, as noted in The Nation, the resurgence of the right today not only builds on the legacies of the 20th century but might be threatening and dangerous in new ways.
There is little question that the nation is on the precipice of a very bad and dangerous situation. It is time to stop fighting among ourselves, start helping each other survive and begin entering into a new era of collaboration and cooperation for the betterment of everyone.
Otherwise, as warned by Abraham Lincoln, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”