John David: Anti-workerism alive and well (Opinion)

Bankruptcies and legal maneuvers to break pension and health care promises made to employees have escalated. Companies ask bankruptcy judges to cancel labor agreements, thereby eliminating obligations such as retiree health benefits and pensions.
Another tactic, as reported in The Wall Street Journal, is to sue retirees for reduced benefits. An example of that can be found in the lawsuit against West Virginians who retired from Carl Icahn’s American Car and Foundry (ACF Industries) in Putnam and Cabell counties.
This tactic involves revisited contract interpretation, such as claiming that “lifetime coverage” refers to the life of the contract, not lives of the retirees. A related language tactic is using a common contract escape clause that the company “reserves the right to change benefits” to mean that the company does not have to continue to cover certain categories, such as hospital or surgical care.
These situations put several unfortunate issues front and center. First, this country does not recognize comprehensive health care or a decent pension as a citizen right. In the absence of national policy, organizations led by the United Mine Workers and the then-Amalgamated Clothing Workers unions paved the way for fringe benefits, including health care, to be included in negotiated labor agreements.
In practically every instance, including the 1964 Krug-Lewis Agreement (negotiated between Interior Secretary Julius Krug and UMWA President John L. Lewis) that set up the initial UMWA Welfare and Retirement Fund, workers sacrificed wage increases for the promise of lifetime health care and pension benefits. These promises were obligations and responsibilities agreed to by corporate America and top political leadership in the absence of national programs, such as those in Canada and Europe, that were legislatively obtained through the political process.
The UMWA successfully argued this point in recent legislation that federally bailed out corporations and restored health care and pension benefits.
In many industrialized countries today, health care, paid vacation and many other fringe benefits are codified, as contrasted to the United States, where similar benefits are temporarily negotiated contracts for scattered groupings of employees.
This country does not recognize that human resource obligations negotiated by companies are a legal debt equal, if in fact not superior, to the debt owed to commercial vendors. Abraham Lincoln made the point clear when he said “labor is prior to, and independent of, capital. Capital is only the fruit of labor, and could not have existed had not labor first existed. Labor is superior to capital and deserves the much higher consideration.”
There also is the issue of moral values. Corporations that over the years gain wage concessions and promised health/pension benefits for life, now have unscrupulous leaders. Benefits that promised economic security were agreed to by all parties. Workers, accepting the promise in good faith, paid for the promise over and over again. But when the promises had to be honored, the promise-makers danced and laughed. They milked assets and ran. They hid behind bankruptcy laws.
They preached in favor of moral values while they practiced deceit. They claimed to be in favor of family integrity while they practiced policies that disrupted and destroyed family stability. The decision to break commitments, promises and guarantees to workers and their families is morally despicable.
And what of democracy? All of us have been repeatedly lectured to by our political leaders about the need to fight for democracy and political freedom around the world. President Franklin Roosevelt talked about the essential human freedoms that we seek to address, including the “freedom from want” and the “freedom from fear.” What an irony it is when workers fear for their jobs and are afraid to speak out because they are “employees at will” or “contractors” and do not have workplace democracy. What an irony it is for workers to have their economic freedoms and security shredded by dictatorial decisions that dominate the workplace.
These contradictions cause deep division and consternation. We cannot boast of being free politically when we permit workers to be economically enslaved, disregarded, disrespected and relegated to the human scrap heap. Bankruptcy laws must become humane. Judges must be made accountable. Economic terrorism must be stopped. And fairness, good working relations and honesty must return as the top priority to the value system of those who lead corporate America.