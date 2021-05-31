It was 1990. Jan and I were in Peru to adopt our daughter through Catholic Charities. On Sunday’s Election Day, people voted angrily by tearing up their currency and piling shreds around the streets. Our soon-to-be daughter, 5 years old, was excited. She gathered up the pieces on the streets to tape them together for her mother, who was nowhere to be found.
Every morning, the person at our lodging would come by and give us the street-corner exchange rates so we could rush to the store, join the throngs and obtain necessary supplies before prices climbed later in the day.
For those who live day to day, inflation is a cruel tax. If one relies on fixed incomes, such as pensions and the minimum wage, inflation erodes one’s ability to survive as days pass by. It also causes unevenness. For example, those who cannot afford to buy new vehicles will increase the demand — and, thereby, prices — for used ones.
In West Virginia, workers once were employed in major numbers in glass making, steel production, chemical manufacturing and coal mining. These were union jobs and, at the time, union contracts had COLA clauses — cost of living adjustments — to mitigate rising costs for goods and services. People were highly tuned to the Consumer Price Index.
Any fall in real income hits low-income people hard, because they use most of their income to cover living costs. Inflation is, therefore, equivalent to a regressive tax that does not hurt the wealthiest nearly as much. The wealthiest have tax breaks or own stocks that usually increase in value during inflation, as they have done now. The Federal Reserve notes that the wealthiest 10% own 88.5% of the stocks.
While inflation can occur because of price gouging during supply shortages, it more often occurs because of market control or an excuse when an opportunity occurs. To counter it, there can be means to promote competition or increase availability of goods. In addition, COLA adjustments could be added to the minimum wage and other income programs received by workers. There also is the proven alternative of redistributing income.
Increasing taxes on the wealthy who have taken a disproportionate share from the economic system for the purchase of luxury goods would reduce their supply of money or at least pay for the redistribution, such as financing recovery programs.
Properly designed, these actions would enhance recovery and create higher demand for local goods and services.
Curiously, political leaders are want to reduce benefits for those who have the least and have been significantly affected by the pandemic. The consequence is to reduce their income and prevent full recovery. Reducing benefits to the wealthy by increasing their taxes as a means to redistribute income and reduce the danger of inflation caused by their excessive demand is not being considered.
Those at the top, along with the Federal Reserve, America’s central bank, express confidence that inflation is “well-anchored,” which means modest inflation will be more than countered by a decrease in the jobless rate. They say that more people working will result in more money within households, which then means price increases are not a concern.
However, that thinking fails to take into account recent human behavior. The rush to buy toilet paper and gasoline are recent examples that many Americans have little trust of the system right now and think everyone must look out for him- or herself. Even those who we were paid ransom to reopen the Coastal Pipeline demanded the cryptocurrency bitcoin, not dollars.
Soon afterward, bitcoin also dropped in value.
Money has a unique characterization. When issued by government, it becomes legal tender. That means it must be accepted by another party for a debt or purchase. If refused, the debt does not have a legal basis to be paid.
In addition, prices can easily rise to cover projected or imagined cost increases that occur in the chain of production.
Once the cycle gets going, it is difficult to counter, especially since items are increasingly controlled by monopolies or oligopolies that have no incentive to compete.
Time Dollars are another alternative to traditional money. They make use of a work-hour time bank. People have skills that can be swapped, like barter, except in an organized way involving exchange of chits of time. Edgar Cahn, a retired professor at the District of Columbia School of Law, developed such a system.
Time Dollars make it possible to generate social capital and pay people in a currency that enables them to exchange an hour of their time for an hour of someone else’s time. People earn Time Dollars by helping others. In essence, the obligation to repay is backed by a moral norm of reciprocity, rather than a legal norm of coercion. It is outside the realm of the Internal Revenue Service, outside the market economy and outside the pressure of inflation.
Time Dollars are a concept worth considering as the need to survive increases and the use of traditional money and cryptocurrency no longer serve their purpose because of inflation and market gyrations.