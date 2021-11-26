It was 15 years ago. We were wrapping up an eventful day for the Southern Appalachian Labor School at our West Virginia University Tech offices. She came over, asked for a loan, and then made a phone call from across the hall.
The next day, she failed to show up for work. Upon checking, we found her slumped over in a chair at her kitchen table. Dead.
At that time, I was naïve about fentanyl. But the eventual autopsy identified a substance laced with fentanyl as the cause of death. I was stunned. She was a key staff person and we were all devastated.
Fast forward to 2021. We are now at more than 100,000 deaths from drug overdoses, an increase of more than 30% in one year. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes the increase as the greatest annual spike in decades. And, based on overdose deaths per 100,000 people, West Virginia is ranked no. 1 in the country.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the increase was caused by the proliferation of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin. This was confirmed by Robert Anderson with the CDC’s mortality and statistics branch.
This reality adds to the pandemic death toll. As documented in various accounts, the pandemic caused job losses, trauma from the death family members, increased isolation and overall disruptions that deprived people of coping mechanisms.
The pharmaceutical industry that helped fuel this crisis by pushing addictive painkillers before those struggling with addiction moved on to heroin and fentanyl, is now facing gigantic problems, but its wealth is still vast.
Firms are making huge sums manufacturing vaccines to keep some people alive and pushing addictive drugs to kill others. At the same time, they are moving manufacturing operations to low-wage countries to maximize profits, as happened recently by closing a state-of-the-art Mylan Viatris plant in Morgantown.
On the other hand, the industry is in court across the country for dumping pills into various communities. In West Virginia, the millions of pills dumped in small coal camp communities is mind boggling. The settlements with Johnson & Johnson and OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma owned by the Sackler family have been widely publicized.
Here, the problem is front and center in everybody’s home and backyard. Recently the labor school and Global Volunteers brought two teams of advanced nursing students and a faculty member from Saint Benedict College in Minnesota to Fayette County. As part of their “One Life at a Time” activity, they participated with Paula Settle with the Fayette County Health Department in conducting naloxone nasal spray training for labor school staff and members of the community.
Within a week, a Southern Appalachian Labor School staff member used her provided narcan spray to save a life.
Rightfully, many wonder about angry white men, the future of electoral democracy and a possible insurrection. However, another equal concern is the survival of the American people and others around the world due to overwhelming addiction caused by the proliferation of drugs.
Life expectancy is dropping in the United States as people struggle to stay alive.
According to the Wall Street Journal, U.S. life expectancy suffered “the largest drop last year since 1943, during World War II.”
Using the phrase coined by John F. Kennedy, we are facing a “new frontier” as we plunge ever further away from Lyndon B. Johnson’s vision of “The Great Society” in which people should be looking forward to enjoying their golden years of life. The Day of Reckoning is upon us.