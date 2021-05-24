Recently, there has been attention on the unionization effort by the Retail Warehouse and Department Store Union at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama.
Oddly, little attention has been focused on a major United Mine Workers union strike involving 1,100 coal miners 30 miles away, in Brookwood, Alabama, involving Warrior Met Coal and a chain of events that relate to West Virginia.
Warrior Met once was known as Jim Walter Resources, known also as a builder of affordable stick-built homes across the southeast, including West Virginia. In Alabama, the firm had North America’s deepest coal mines, at 2000 feet, that produced methane gas and high-quality metallurgical coal.
In 2015, Jim Walter filed for bankruptcy and reemerged as Warrior Met Coal, aided by temporary UMW contract concessions. Because of UMW cooperation, Warrior Met became profitable through the sale of commercial methane gas and metallurgical coal that was in high demand worldwide for steel production. The miners went on strike for a new contract that would normalize their temporary concessions. The strike is ongoing and, on International Labor Day (May 1), families of the miners held a fundraiser outside the UMW hall selling $20 T-shirts with the slogan “No Contract, No Coal.”
Chelsie Prestridge, wife of a striking miner, told news outlets that key current issues were food and limited health insurance for the families. In response, UMW District 17 locals in West Virginia have sent food and money to Brookwood. On social media, Jacob Morrison, secretary-treasurer of the North Alabama Labor Council, hosted a benefit concert for the striking mine workers over the past weekend.
Jim Walter also had a division that operated Maple Coal and Seminole Mining, in Fayette and Nicholas counties. It’s bankruptcy resulted in those West Virginia mines being obtained by Mission Coal, an upstart firm that upended Warrior Met’s interest in also purchasing them. Mission was formed in 2018 by the ERP Environmental Fund, led by self-proclaimed environmentalist Tom Clarke, of the Virginia Conservation Legacy Fund, and lasted only one year before being obtained by Murray Energy, which also filed for bankruptcy in 2019.
According to the UMWA Journal, under the terms of these bankruptcies, voided were “liabilities associated with workers’ compensation and certain other obligations stemming from the Black Lung Act and a collective bargaining agreement with the company’s unionized workforce.”
In Fayette County, the West Virginia Record noted that, prior to purchase by Murray Energy, the Seminole Mining Complex was sued by the Fayette County Commission over allegations that the firm had caused the contamination of aquifer ground water that was being used as the primary water source by the Page-Kincaid Public Service District.
The suit, filed by former West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Michael Callaghan, alleged that Seminole had caused iron, manganese and aluminum to pollute and contaminate the aquifer in violation of the county’s Public Nuisance Abatement Ordinance. The Public Service District obtained resources to fix the problem but that was all shuttered. Instead, the West Virginia Public Service Commission ordered the PSD to be taken over by the private West Virginia American Water company.
The three PSD commissioners, including its founder, were then forced to resign and the Murray bankruptcy killed the case.
You might ask what all of these things have to do with one another.
Well, what is clear about this sequence of somewhat interrelated events is the lack of consideration for the health, safety, public service and livelihoods of people, whether in Alabama or West Virginia.
The clamor to cut American Rescue Act benefits to save companies or to put people “back to work” fails to consider the need for a living wage, affordable housing, decent family life and healthy/safe working conditions.
Examples abound, such as the COVID-19 outbreak in the meatpacking industry that was ordered to be ignored. For coal miners, MSHA’s new COVID-19 guidance, announced in May, is only voluntary and provides no guarantee of healthy working conditions.
According to Mike Tony of the Charleston Gazette-Mail, the MSHA guidelines “suggest mine operators conduct hazard assessments of mine sites, identify measures that limit COVID-19 transmission, ensure that miners who are infected or potentially infected are separated and sent home from the mine, and protect miners who raise COVID-19-related concerns from retaliation.”
On West Virginia Day, June 20, the state requirement of those vaccinated to wear a face covering will be lifted without any clarity on how to detect those who still might be contagious or susceptible, since less than half of the state’s population has been vaccinated.
Workers are justified in considering programs for economic recovery skeptically. Human beings have the right to jobs that will allow them to keep their families adequately fed, housed, clothed and healthy.
Any policy that does not clearly address and provide assurances to everyone for those humane priorities is incomplete and insufficient.