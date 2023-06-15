Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Juneteenth on June 19 is now a federal holiday. Spearheaded by nationwide protests after the killings of George Floyd and Breanna Taylor, it is the first federal holiday approved since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Liberation Day and Emancipation Day, is recognition of the day in 1865 when Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger proclaimed freedom from slavery in Texas, based on President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation on Sept. 22, 1862, that nullified laws embracing slavery that were passed in the Confederacy. Enforcement was conveyed as the Union Army slowly took control over former slave states, and Texas was one of the last states to comply prior to ratification of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution that abolished chattel slavery nationwide.

John David is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist.

