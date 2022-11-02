Food, clothing and shelter are basic issues in scripture and on the table now for an increasing number of Americans. The country has become polarized between the rich and poor, haves and have-nots and those who can survive and those who will not.
In regard to shelter, soaring rent increases and mortgage interest rates are creating increased numbers for those who are homeless and those who are forced to move into houses that are unfit for safe, efficient and healthy habitation. This has been accented by the protests at mobile home parks, such as in Mercer County and Oak Hill.
Nationally, unscrupulous investors are buying up these parks and raising lot rents astronomically. In Oak Hill, for example, a new national owner of a trailer park raised the lot rent from $155 to $455, according to WOAY-TV. Since it costs upwards of $5,000 to move a trailer, those who rent the lots are screaming. In addition, many alternative locations have zoning restrictions preventing single-wide trailers, thus making a move difficult. National investors know that they have the upper hand to generate excess profit with little consequence.
Another looming issue is “source of income” discrimination. While the right to fair housing has been well publicized, those specified rights are limited. It is not well known that one’s source of income is not included as a protected right, exempt in certain federally funded projects. Thus, most states, including West Virginia, permit landlord discrimination, if the prospective tenant has a Housing and Urban Development Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher, Emergency Rental Assistance, Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing or many other similar programs. As a HUD-approved Housing Counseling Program, the Southern Appalachian Labor School has heard about discriminatory landlord comments such as:
“We don’t take people on SSI.”
“Two years steady employment required.”
“I’ve found that people on Section 8 don’t fit in well here.”
“We don’t give home loans unless you are employed full-time.”
“Even if you have a Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8), you must make three times the full rent.”
“Don’t bother applying if you don’t have a job.”
The situation is bubbling toward a boiling point. There are three viable solutions.
First, West Virginia needs a law, like those in 19 other states and the District of Columbia, that would make it an unlawful discriminatory practice to deny, directly or indirectly, any individuals the full and equal enjoyment of housing, including the rental of a dwelling, services, facilities and privileges, based on the source of income of the individual.
Second, West Virginia needs to allocate budget surpluses or permit the use of Community Development Block Grant and similar funds for a state rental-assistance program. A recent return of $86 million by West Virginia to the U.S. Treasury intended for rental assistance is an unnecessary disgrace, as editorially noted in the Charleston Gazette-Mail, Beckley Register-Herald and other media.
The program should be reinstated and run by local nonprofit organizations that know the needs of families in their served areas and not mismanaged by a contracted international seafaring shipping company, as noted in a case in West Virginia. The program also could be designed so payments could be added to HUD Section 8 Choice Voucher, and similar limited payment programs, to help mitigate landlord demands.
Third, there needs to be state funds available on a nondiscriminatory basis provided directly to nonprofit organizations that are involved in home repairs and modifications for low-income families.
Thus, if landlords push families onto the streets, some families could move into older houses that dot the landscape in the coalfields that can be upgraded to safe, sound, energy efficient and habitable homes owned by the families via various low-interest home ownership programs, such as those administered by USDA. West Virginia has eight HUD approved Housing Counseling Centers on the HUD website that are poised to help families move forward in that direction.
Any nation that cannot feed, clothe or shelter a majority of its people is destined for a day of reckoning.
John David is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist.