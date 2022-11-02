Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Food, clothing and shelter are basic issues in scripture and on the table now for an increasing number of Americans. The country has become polarized between the rich and poor, haves and have-nots and those who can survive and those who will not.

In regard to shelter, soaring rent increases and mortgage interest rates are creating increased numbers for those who are homeless and those who are forced to move into houses that are unfit for safe, efficient and healthy habitation. This has been accented by the protests at mobile home parks, such as in Mercer County and Oak Hill.

John David is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist.

