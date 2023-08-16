Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

During an interim legislative session on Aug. 7, 2023, members of the West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Committee on Children and Families heard a presentation on the issue of affordable housing. It is an important issue. It is now important to discuss what was not said.

West Virginia leads the nation in home ownership. Unfortunately, a gigantic number of owned homes are old coal camp houses bought for a pittance and are currently not adequately habitable in regard to electrical service, plumbing, roofing, insulation and accessibility for the many who are elderly and disabled.

Stories you might like

John David is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist.

Tags

Recommended for you