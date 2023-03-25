Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

There is no question that inflation hurts low-income people. As cutbacks emerge to reducing food subsidies, more people than ever patronize food pantries.

Distributions are higher than ever at the Southern Appalachian Labor School pantries in Fayette County, now designated by the Appalachian Regional Commission as a “distressed” county. Furthermore, with less money and higher prices, not buying food that is nutritious has become a serious health issue.

John David is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist.

