Most people seem pleased with the post-pandemic stimulus payments designed to revitalize the economy. However, there are lurking realities that must be faced.
While those who return to work might be enticed by return-to-work incentives, the reality is that annual worker earnings likely will fall. In fact, the Institute for Policy Studies released a study that showed “the millionaire chief executives of some of the American companies with the lowest-paid workers saw an average pay raise of 29% last year, while their workers saw a 2% decrease.”
For example, David Gibbs, the CEO of Yum Brands, parent company to KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, was compensated $14.6 million in 2020, while the company’s median pay was $11,377. The rise in lower earnings is caused by increased part-time and seasonal work. Thus, no matter what the hourly rate is, it means little if the hours are few on an annual basis or rely on restaurant work that pays the hourly federal minimum of just over $2 plus scarce tips.
Underemployment, coupled with the decline in unions and rise in nonreversible technological change will cripple annual family income, unless the Biden administration’s push for stimulating the economy with infrastructure spending and workforce development prevails across the board over considerable time.
In West Virginia, the planned recovery will be highly dependent on the effects on lower-income workers, small businesses and displaced coal miners who suffered disproportionately from economic factors and the pandemic. Key factors that accent concern are inflation, wage theft and increased taxes on those who have the least.
Inflation has already begun. Price hikes of 10% to 30% are already prevalent. Paper product prices will increase within weeks. Product sizes are being reduced with clever packaging schemes. Firms using lumber, pipes and sheet metal have experienced gigantic recent increases, which will be passed along to consumers. Lumber futures are more than four times the typical price this time of year.
West Virginia American Water has proposed a monthly water rate increase of 27.55% ($14.81 monthly) for use over 3,100 gallons and a wastewater increase of 32.69% ($17.70) for 2,500 gallons according to a news release from its corporate law firm.
American Electric Power already has implemented a rate increase, as well.
Wage theft also is a gigantic issue, according to the Center for Public Integrity. Basically, primarily because of lack of unionization, failure to file complaints and legal complexities, employers find it easy to cheat on wages. David Galvin, at Northwestern University, reports that the lowest-paid workers lost roughly $1.67 per hour — about 21% of their income — to wage theft from 2009 to 2019. Economists now say wage theft costs workers $15 billion a year, far more than the amount stolen in actual robberies.
Finally, taxing those who have the least is still on the agenda in West Virginia. The fact is that people at the bottom in hidden America are being squeezed as never before. The examples are many. Job opportunities with a living wage and benefits are vanishing. Workforce-training needs for displaced workers aren’t being met. Housing and health conditions have deteriorated. Substance abuse, with all the resulting consequences, has become rampant. Immoral tax cuts for the wealthy are envisioned that transfer an increased burden to low-income families, while “safety net” programs are substantially scaled back.
Ironically, the thousands who flock to West Virginia for whitewater rafting and the beauty of the New River Gorge National Park seldom see the poverty and living conditions of those in the surrounding area. Those most affected by the economic squeeze are less likely to be registered voters and those in political office can afford to postpone or ignore dealing with their needs. Accordingly, public works, the social safety net and social programs can be dismissed as “wasteful government spending” without a second thought.
Yet, like a cancer that eats from within, security from want and fear has not improved for those hidden in America. People who fear tomorrow are barely surviving day to day. There can be little doubt that the fabric of the nation is torn and socioeconomic conditions for those in hidden America are at the breaking point.
For them, many of whom have few options, life propelled by the pandemic has never been worse. Past budget cutbacks, whether for housing or education, have created a sharply divided America of haves and have-nots. This apartheid created divided economies, divided perspectives for the future and divided priorities for daily survival.
Those who proclaim ideology and righteousness as supreme must visit reality. We need to rebuild the base of the nation by totally refocusing our priorities — before we join those other, former great societies that became historical curiosities.
In essence, this means that we must practice at home what we preach to others elsewhere and join together in the quest for human priorities that focus on respect, dignity and survival.
It is time to move forward with all deliberate speed.