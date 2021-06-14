This is the first year that Juneteenth, on June 19, 2021, will be an official holiday in West Virginia.
Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Liberation Day and Emancipation Day, is recognition of the day in 1865 when Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger proclaimed freedom from slavery in Texas, based on President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation on Sept. 22, 1862, that nullified laws embracing slavery passed in the Confederacy.
Enforcement was conveyed as the Union Army slowly took control over former slave states, and Texas was one of the last states to comply prior to ratification of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution that abolished chattel slavery nationwide.
West Virginia joined the majority of states when the Legislature passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 4 that was introduced on Feb. 15. Gov. Jim Justice followed up with a commendable proclamation that “West Virginia recognizes Juneteenth as the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery, and West Virginia embraces continuous self-development and respect for all cultures and encourages appreciation for all our differences grown out of exposure and working together ... .”
The only remaining states not recognizing Juneteenth are Hawaii and South Dakota. Several states recognize the day as a paid holiday for state employees.
The Civil War was a victory for the proponents of wage labor defeating the proponents of chattel slavery. Chattel slavery is when one person has total ownership of another, with all family members as personal property. While, on the surface, chattel slavery has been abolished, there are still variants in existence. They take the form of psychological and physical-force relationships in illegal sex trafficking, debt bondage, domestic servitude and forced labor. As noted by civil rights leader Fannie Lou Hamer, it is essential to understand that ”nobody’s free until everybody’s free.”
In addition, there is the legal alternative that can be called wage slavery, especially when the dependence is total and permanent. This also is called labor exploitation and leads to permanent class stratification. Workers who are paid low wages for often few hours under threat of not having a decent existence are subject to a stigma that permanently prevents them from “being somebody” like those on the recent list of billionaires who pay no or little taxes by exploiting people and manipulating the system.
Lincoln, however, argued in 1862 that the condition of wage workers was different from slavery, as laborers were likely to have the opportunity to work for themselves in the future, achieving self-employment. Frederick Engels made a contrasting observation. He said the “individual slave property of one master is assured an existence, however miserable it may be, because of the master’s interest,” while the owners of production buy labor when needed, often by the hour and the worker has no secure existence.
Unions are one way to deal with such a relationship, but, as the workers at the Viatris plant in Morgantown found out, the owners still have ultimate control under the guise of restructuring. Even Adam Smith, a well-known economic figure in traditional economic theory, noted “that employers often conspire to keep wages low and have the upper hand in conflicts between workers and employers.”
Other offered prescriptions are cooperatives, employee-owned firms and nonprofit corporations. The problem, however, is that Newton’s Third Law that “for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction” might occur if alternatives gain traction. This takes the form of fascism. Basically, when those in control see power slipping, they will employ fascism to hold onto their privileges, even if they target scapegoats for slave-labor camps.
As we all increasingly wander into the global economy and become subjected to changed conditions, the broad issue of dealing with slavery deployed in various ways in different societies will become a formidable challenge. While we revere the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, in which he declared “Free at last, thank God Almighty, we are free at last,” the reality is that freedom is not free. As Albert Einstein said, “Freedom in any case is only possible by constantly struggling for it.”